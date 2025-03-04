From release date to where to stream: All you need to know about Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Marvel enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for the return of Daredevil, and the wait is finally over. Daredevil: Born Again is the comeback of the popular superhero series, which was suddenly cancelled by Netflix in 2018. While the first show was universally acclaimed for its dark and gritty approach, this sequel will bring new elements while retaining the character’s core. Since Marvel’s focus moved following the response to Captain America: Brave New World, Born Again has become a key title in the studio.
What’s the story of Charlie Cox’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
The series follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer during the day and vigilante at night, as he battles crime in Hell’s Kitchen. He now has his toughest foe yet—Wilson Fisk, aka. Kingpin, who is now running for political office as mayor of New York City. With crime, corruption, and personal demons bearing down on him, Daredevil must navigate a world where justice and vengeance become more blurred than ever.
Cast and Characters
Charlie Cox once again plays Daredevil. Vincent D’Onofrio comes back as the sinister Kingpin, and the cast also includes Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Nikki M. James, and Zabryna Guevara.
Where to watch ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ in India
The show will have a global premiere on JioCinema in India on March 5, 2025, a day after its release in the US. The first two episodes will be released on the premiere date, and subsequent episodes will be released weekly on Wednesdays. The series has nine episodes, with the last one being released on April 16.
What else to expect?
With Daredevil: Born Again being part of Marvel’s phase five, it has already been picked up for a season two renewal, indicating long-term plans for the character. The tone of the show will continue to be action-packed, with strong fight scenes in a similar vein to the original Netflix series. But now that Disney+ is running the show, audiences are wondering how much of Daredevil’s violent combat style will carry over.