From release date to where to stream: All you need to know about Marvel’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

Marvel enthusiasts have been waiting patiently for the return of Daredevil, and the wait is finally over. Daredevil: Born Again is the comeback of the popular superhero series, which was suddenly cancelled by Netflix in 2018. While the first show was universally acclaimed for its dark and gritty approach, this sequel will bring new elements while retaining the character’s core. Since Marvel’s focus moved following the response to Captain America: Brave New World, Born Again has become a key title in the studio.

What’s the story of Charlie Cox’s ‘Daredevil: Born Again’

The series follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer during the day and vigilante at night, as he battles crime in Hell’s Kitchen. He now has his toughest foe yet—Wilson Fisk, aka. Kingpin, who is now running for political office as mayor of New York City. With crime, corruption, and personal demons bearing down on him, Daredevil must navigate a world where justice and vengeance become more blurred than ever.