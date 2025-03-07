Seven exciting OTT releases to bookmark for your next binge marathon

From gripping thrillers and heartfelt dramas to laugh-out-loud comedies, the upcoming slate of OTT releases promises a mix of entertainment for every mood. Whether you're craving a high-stakes mystery or a feel-good watch, these seven upcoming titles are worth bookmarking. Get ready to update your watchlist and dive into stories that will keep you hooked.
Docuseries: American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden
This upcoming three-part docuseries delves into the extensive 12-year global pursuit of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind behind the September 11, 2001, attacks. It features rare footage and in-depth interviews with CIA insiders and US officials who played pivotal roles in the operation that ultimately led to Bin Laden’s capture and death in Abbottabad, Pakistan. March 10. On Netflix.
Drama: Dupahiya
The story is set in the fictional village of Dhadhakpur, which has been crime-free for 25 years. However, chaos erupts when a unique motorcycle — purchased as a wedding gift — gets stolen. This incident sets off a chain of comedic and dramatic events as the bride’s family and her ex-lover embark on a wild search for the missing bike. Language: Hindi. March 7. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: The Waking of a Nation
Created and directed by national award-winning filmmaker Ram Madhvani, the series delves into the events surrounding the Jallianwala Bagh massacre of 1919, a pivotal moment in India’s struggle for independence. The narrative centres on Kantilal Sahni, a lawyer who uncovers a deep-seated conspiracy rooted in white supremacy. Language: Hindi. March 7. On SonyLIV.
Crime: Rekhachithram
The story is set in Malakkappara, where a police officer, Vivek, returns as the new Station House Officer. While investigating an apparent suicide case, he stumbles upon a mystery linked to the disappearance of a young woman during the filming of the 1985 movie Kaathodu Kaathoram. Language: Malayalam. March 7. On SonyLIV.
Crime: Adolescence
This four-part British series centers on 13-year-old Jamie Miller who is arrested for the murder of a schoolmate. The series delves into the turmoil faced by his family, the complexities of investigation and the psychological evaluation that ensues. March 13. On Netflix.
Horror: Grafted
Wei, a gifted yet reserved Chinese student born with a facial birthmark, moves to New Zealand to carry on her late father’s groundbreaking skin grafting research. As she endures bullying from her cousin Angela and manipulation by a deceitful professor, she stumbles upon a powerful binding agent extracted from the corpse flower. This discovery propels her into a sinister journey of self-reinvention and vengeance. March 7. On BookMyShow Stream.
Romance: Nadaaniyan
The story centres on Piya, a spirited girl from South Delhi and Arjun, a middle-class boy from Noida, whose relationship captures the magic and madness of first love. The film marks the debut of Ibrahim Ali Khan, who plays the lead role alongside Khushi Kapoor. The cast includes Suniel Shetty, Mahima Chaudhry, Dia Mirza and Jugal Hansraj. Language: Hindi. March 7. On Netflix.