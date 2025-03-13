5 sci-fi series to watch while waiting for Stranger Things Season 5

The flickering lights of Hawkins are dimming, and the final battle against the Upside Down looms. But what happens when you want to explore the genre of sci-fi a little more? Fear not, fellow sci-fi aficionados, for the universe is vast and filled with wonders beyond the reach of demogorgons and Vecna. Sure, there's Stranger Things season 5, but if you're craving more thrilling narratives, mind-bending concepts, and otherworldly spectacles, look no further. We've curated a list of five exceptional sci-fi series that will transport you to new dimensions and leave you questioning the very fabric of reality.
Set in a meticulously crafted future where humanity has colonised the solar system, ‘The Expanse’ offers a gritty and realistic portrayal of space exploration. The series follows the crew of the Rocinante as they navigate complex political tensions and uncover a mysterious alien threat. With its intricate plot, well-developed characters, and stunning visuals, ‘The Expanse’ is a must-watch for any serious sci-fi fan.
This German-language masterpiece is a mind-bending exploration of time travel, fate, and the interconnectedness of lives. ‘Dark’ weaves a complex web of mysteries across multiple timelines, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats until the very end. Prepare to be challenged and thoroughly engrossed by this thought-provoking series.
For fans of the Star Wars universe, ‘The Mandalorian’ delivers a thrilling and visually stunning adventure. This Disney+ series follows a lone Mandalorian bounty hunter as he navigates the dangerous outer reaches of the galaxy. With its compelling characters, classic Western vibes, and impressive special effects, ‘The Mandalorian' is a delightful addition to the Star Wars saga.
This series presents an alternate history where the Soviet Union beats the United States to the moon. ‘For All Mankind’ explores the ripple effects of this pivotal moment, showcasing the ambition, rivalry, and human drama of the space race. With its compelling characters and thought-provoking premise, this series offers a fresh perspective on a familiar historical period.
From the visionary mind of Ridley Scott, ‘Raised by Wolves’ presents a visually arresting and philosophically rich exploration of artificial intelligence, religion, and the future of humanity. Set on a mysterious planet, the series follows two androids tasked with raising human children amidst a conflict between religious zealots and atheistic scientists. With its stunning visuals and complex themes, ‘Raised by Wolves’ is a truly unique and captivating sci-fi experience.