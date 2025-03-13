5 sci-fi series to watch while waiting for Stranger Things Season 5

The flickering lights of Hawkins are dimming, and the final battle against the Upside Down looms. But what happens when you want to explore the genre of sci-fi a little more? Fear not, fellow sci-fi aficionados, for the universe is vast and filled with wonders beyond the reach of demogorgons and Vecna. Sure, there's Stranger Things season 5, but if you're craving more thrilling narratives, mind-bending concepts, and otherworldly spectacles, look no further. We've curated a list of five exceptional sci-fi series that will transport you to new dimensions and leave you questioning the very fabric of reality.