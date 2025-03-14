Here are 7 exciting upcoming OTT releases you shouldn't miss!

Action: Agent

The movie stars Akhil Akkineni as Ramakrishna ‘Ricky’ and Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev, also known as Devil. The plot revolves around Ricky, an aspiring RAW agent, who is recruited by Mahadev to infiltrate a terrorist organisation called The Syndicate, led by the rogue ex-RAW agent Dharma, portrayed by Dino Morea. The narrative follows Ricky’s perilous mission to thwart Dharma’s plan to unleash a deadly virus in the country. Language: Telugu. March 14. On SonyLIV.