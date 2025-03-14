Here are 7 exciting upcoming OTT releases you shouldn't miss!

There are plenty of exciting shows and films coming to streaming platforms soon. Whether you enjoy thrillers, dramas or comedies, there’s something for everyone. Here are seven upcoming OTT releases you won’t want to miss.
Drama: Dope Thief
Based on Dennis Tafoya’s novel, this series follows two Philadelphia friends, Ray (Brian Tyree Henry) and Manny (Wagner Moura), who impersonate DEA agents to rob drug dealers. Their scheme spirals into a life-threatening ordeal as they inadvertently expose a major narcotics operation on the Eastern Seaboard. March 14. On Apple TV.
Drama: Anora
This Oscar-winning film directed by Sean Baker stars Mikey Madison as Anora Mikheeva, a young sex worker from Brooklyn who impulsively marries Vanya Zakharov, the son of a Russian oligarch. The narrative explores their unconventional relationship and the ensuing cultural clashes. March 17. On JioHotstar.
Drama: Be Happy
Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film stars Abhishek Bachchan as Shiv, a devoted single father and Inayat Verma as his daughter, Dhara. The narrative follows their inspiring journey as they navigate life’s challenges, with Dhara aspiring to perform on the country’s biggest dance reality show. The cast also includes Nora Fatehi, Nassar, Johny Lever and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. Language: Hindi. March 14. On Amazon Prime Video.
Action: Agent
The movie stars Akhil Akkineni as Ramakrishna ‘Ricky’ and Mammootty as Colonel Mahadev, also known as Devil. The plot revolves around Ricky, an aspiring RAW agent, who is recruited by Mahadev to infiltrate a terrorist organisation called The Syndicate, led by the rogue ex-RAW agent Dharma, portrayed by Dino Morea. The narrative follows Ricky’s perilous mission to thwart Dharma’s plan to unleash a deadly virus in the country. Language: Telugu. March 14. On SonyLIV.
Mystery: The Residence
Inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book, this political series is set in the White House, where a shocking murder unfolds during a high-profile state dinner. As chaos erupts, eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp (played by Uzo Aduba) dives into the twisted web of power, politics and privilege to uncover the truth. March 20. On Netflix.
Thriller: Khakhee: The Bengal Chapter
The series follows a determined police officer as he takes on a ruthless gangster, navigating a world of crime, corruption and power struggles. Set in West Bengal, the series unravels a gripping cat-andmouse chase inspired by true events, showcasing intense action and moral dilemmas in the fight for justice. Language: Hindi. March 20. On Netflix.
Adventure: The Electric State
The film follows Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown), a teenage orphan journeying through a retro-futuristic America in search of her missing brother. Accompanied by a mysterious robot and a drifter (Chris Pratt), she navigates a world filled with decaying technology and dark secrets. March 14. On Netflix.