Dupahiya: Sonam Nair on the growing appeal of small-town narratives
Best known for the Netflix series Masaba Masaba and her award-winning short film Khujli, filmmaker Sonam Nair's Dupahiya is currrently streaming of Amazon Prime. In Dupahiya, we see a village prepares for its 25th anniversary of being crime-free when a prized motorbike vanishes. With a jubilee trophy, wedding, and town pride at risk, a frantic search to recover the bike before it's too late ensues. We speak with Sonam to know more about the same.
Sonam Nair on her web show, Dupahiya
What made you direct Dupahiya, which, other than being a light-hearted show talks about deep Indian troubles?
What excited me first was that this milieu was totally new for me and I was not getting offers for something like this at all. The producers Shubh and Salona thought of me for this, and I will be grateful to them forever for having the vision to think out of the box, which allowed me to come into this space. Second thing that attracted me were the themes, especially that of the youth leaving villages and small towns to come to overcrowded cities and leaving the beauty of the simple life behind. I was actually getting drained of city life and yearning for peace, community, clean air and simple joys.
This show, at times, reminded me a lot about Laapataa Ladies. Did you take any inspiration from the same?
We shot our show several months before Laapataa Ladies released. Though I am very happy that the film came out before us and did so well, giving us a major boost!
Why do you think narratives from small town or villages work a lot more than that of city dramas?
Like me, I think a lot of people are starting to get drained of the fast-paced life in cities and yearning for a simpler time. Small town stories happen to be something nostalgic and soothing to escape to. Even if not in real life, audiences can at least enjoy those through their screens.
You never planned to cast very popular faces for this show?
I have gotten the exact cast I wanted. I could not be happier with this ensemble. I didn’t want anyone else because these actors are absolutely perfect for their roles.
Do you think the interests of audiences have shifted to engaging plot and storytelling from pretty, star faces?
I hope so! Everyone has their place in this industry, but I always hope to focus on the writing first and then cast whoever best suits the role. And not the opposite, which ultimately harms the film or series in my opinion.
What else is there in the pipeline?
Hopefully Season 2 of Dupahiya!
What are the genres you would like to explore?
I really want to do a heart-warming love story, and also a two-hero comedy. And honestly I’m open to all genres, I just need to be excited about it and I’ll dive in.