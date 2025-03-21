What to watch next? 7 OTT releases coming your way

As streaming platforms continue to roll out fresh and exciting content, the coming week promises a diverse lineup of must-watch releases. From gripping thrillers and heartfelt dramas to high-energy action and quirky comedies, these upcoming OTT premieres are set to keep audiences entertained.
Comedy: Side Quest
This four-part anthology series expands the ‘Mythic Quest’ universe. The series delves into the lives of various individuals connected to the game, including players, comic book shop owners, touring orchestra musicians and members of the art department, as they seek community, success and love. The cast features Rob McElhenney, Anna Konkle and Derek Waters. March 26. On Apple TV+
Documentary: Dupatta Killer
This true-crime documentary explores Goa’s notorious serial killer, Mahanand Naik, who allegedly murdered 16 women but was convicted for only one. Luring victims with false marriage promises, he strangled them using their dupattas. Directed by Patrick Graham, the film examines his crimes, systemic failures and his potential release after 15 years, raising critical questions about justice. March 21. On DocuBay.
Comedy: The Studio
This upcoming comedy series stars Seth Rogen as Matt Remick, the newly appointed head of Continental Studios. As the film industry faces rapid social and economic changes, Matt and his team of executives grapple with their own insecurities while managing demanding artistes and corporate pressures. Their goal is to produce successful films amid the chaos of Hollywood. March 26. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Holland
This upcoming thriller, directed by Mimi Cave, follows Nancy Vandergroot (Nicole Kidman), a suburban housewife who suspects her husband, Fred, of infidelity. As she investigates, she uncovers a shocking secret that turns her quiet life into a psychological nightmare. With the help of a colleague, Dave, she pieces together the truth, but deception runs deeper than she imagined. As paranoia and danger escalate, Nancy must fight to survive in a web of lies and betrayal. March 27. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: Mufasa: The Lion King
Prequel to The Lion King (2019), the movie explores Mufasa’s rise from an orphaned cub to the king of the Pride Lands. Found and raised by a lion pride, he befriends Taka (later Scar), but their bond fractures as destiny leads them down different paths. Through challenges, betrayals and the guidance of Rafiki, Mufasa embraces his leadership, shaping the legacy that will one day inspire Simba. March 26. On JioHotstar.
Crime: Kanneda
The series follows Nimma, a Punjabi immigrant fleeing the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to start anew in Canada. Struggling against racism and hardship, he channels his pain into music, hoping to make a name for himself. However, his ambitions entangle him with dangerous gangs, forcing him to navigate a treacherous world of crime, loyalty and survival. As his past haunts him, Nimma must fight for his dreams without losing himself. Language: Hindi. March 21. On JioHotstar.
Sports: England vs Albania
These two European teams go up against each other in the first round of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This match will mark the beginning of England’s qualifying campaign under new manager Thomas Tuchel. The last time these two sides met was in November 2021, where England beat Albania 5-0 and they will be hoping to kickoff the campaign on a winning note. March 22, 1.15 am. On SonyLIV.