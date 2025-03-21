What to watch next? 7 OTT releases coming your way

Sports: England vs Albania

These two European teams go up against each other in the first round of qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. This match will mark the beginning of England’s qualifying campaign under new manager Thomas Tuchel. The last time these two sides met was in November 2021, where England beat Albania 5-0 and they will be hoping to kickoff the campaign on a winning note. March 22, 1.15 am. On SonyLIV.