‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ writer Manoj Santoshi passes away due to liver cancer

Manoj Santoshi, the talented television writer who won hearts with his work on the popular sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, is no more. His sharp wit and wonderful story-telling skills were the major reasons behind the popularity of the show, and his death is a huge loss to the Indian television industry.
According to reports, Manoj Santoshi was battling a brave fight against liver cancer and passed away on March 23 at a Secunderabad hospital. Reports said that Manoj was supposed to undergo a liver transplant, however, due to medical complications, he could not be saved. Sources stated that his body will be brought to Aligarh, where family, friends, and well-wishers will gather to pay their respects for the last time.
Actress Shilpa Shinde, who stood by Manoj Santoshi during his fight against cancer, confirmed his death to a media organisation. Reportedly, she also blamed the doctors and the hospital for negligence and claimed that he passed due to lack of cooperation. Shilpa revealed that she would share more information about the case in due course.
Last month, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik shared Manoj's health status on Instagram, appealing to her fans to pray for his recovery. Producer Binaifer Kohli and actress Shilpa Shinde were among those who came out to support him during his treatment.
Manoj Santoshi's legacy will be cherished in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and the many smiles he has provided to the audience across the country.