‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’ writer Manoj Santoshi passes away due to liver cancer

Actress Shilpa Shinde, who stood by Manoj Santoshi during his fight against cancer, confirmed his death to a media organisation. Reportedly, she also blamed the doctors and the hospital for negligence and claimed that he passed due to lack of cooperation. Shilpa revealed that she would share more information about the case in due course.

Last month, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik shared Manoj's health status on Instagram, appealing to her fans to pray for his recovery. Producer Binaifer Kohli and actress Shilpa Shinde were among those who came out to support him during his treatment.