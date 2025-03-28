Here are seven upcoming OTT releases you should not miss out on!

A fresh wave of films and series is set to hit streaming platforms, bringing a mix of action, drama and suspense. Whether you’re in the mood for a gripping thriller or a feel-good watch, these seven upcoming releases have something for everyone.
Action: Om Kali Jai Kali
The series follows a man seeking vengeance during Dasara in Tamil Nadu. As he embodies the fierce spirit of Goddess Kali, his journey intertwines with betrayal, redemption and supernatural elements. With intense action and cultural symbolism, the series explores faith, destiny and the thin line between justice and wrath. Language: Tamil. March 28. On JioHotstar.
Drama: Ei Raat Tomar Amaar
The film follows Amar and Jayita, a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary at their ancestral home. As a storm rages outside, long-buried secrets and unresolved emotions surface. Jayita, battling a terminal illness, embraces life with resilience, while Amar struggles with his role as a caregiver. Through bittersweet conversations, they confront love, regret and forgiveness, redefining their decades-long bond over one fateful night. Language: Bengali. March 28. On Hoichoi.
Romance: Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
In this fourth film in the Bridget Jones series, Bridget is now a widowed mother navigating love, loss and midlife dating after Mark Darcy’s death. Balancing single parenthood and a career, she finds herself drawn to her son’s teacher, Mr Wallaker, while also exploring modern dating. With humour and heart, Bridget embraces new beginnings in a world vastly different from her past romances. March 28. On BookMyShow Stream.
Comedy: The Life List
The story centres on Alex Rose, portrayed by Sofia Carson, who embarks on a journey to complete a teenage bucket list at her mother’s behest. This quest leads her to uncover family secrets, find romance and ultimately rediscover herself. March 28. On Netflix.
Documentary: Number One on the Call Sheet
This two-part documentary celebrates Black actors in Hollywood. Featuring industry icons like Morgan Freeman and Halle Berry, it explores their journeys, challenges and contributions to cinema. The series highlights their impact on representation, shedding light on their resilience and success in reshaping the entertainment industry. March 28. On Apple TV+
Drama: Pulse
This upcoming series follows Dr Danielle ‘Danny’ Simms, a third-year resident at Miami’s busiest trauma center, who is suddenly promoted to chief resident as a hurricane hits. Amidst chaos, she navigates high-stakes medical emergencies, a forbidden romance with suspended chief Dr Xander Phillips and intense personal struggles, all while leading a team of doctors battling life-and-death situations. April 3. On Netflix.
Thriller: The Bondsman
In The Bondsman, Kevin Bacon plays a grizzled bounty hunter with a dark past, tracking down fugitives who seem to defy natural laws. As he pursues criminals, eerie supernatural forces emerge, blurring the line between life and death. With each case, he uncovers chilling secrets, forcing him to confront his own demons in a high-stakes thriller. April 3. On Amazon Prime Video.