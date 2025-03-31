Actor Sukant Ray shares his views about his role in Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has received an overwhelming audience response for its gripping storytelling. The stellar ensemble starring exceptional actors, Jeet, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ritwik Bhowmik, Chitrangda Singh, Aadil Zafar Khan, Sukant Ray, Mimoh Chakraborty and Aakanksha Singh, has won hearts.

Here's what Sukant Ray shares about his experience of filming Khakee: The Bengal Chapter

Sukant portrays Mofizul, a character who migrates from Bihar to Kolkata as a child. Struggling with financial difficulties, he gradually gets drawn into the world of crime and ultimately becomes part of a gang. He shares the preparations behind the role, “I was asked to learn different accents, as well as grow a beard to match the look of a Muslim character. Additionally, I was advised to gain some body weight to match the physicality of the role.”

Sukant adds, “I was told that Mofizul was an important gang member, and I had to be able to swim, as there is a scene where my character jumps into the sea and escapes by crossing it.”

He shares how his background made challenges easier, “I am a graduate of the National School of Drama, so we are trained to understand and perform characterizations effectively. The director's brief also helped me a lot in shaping my role.”

He reflects on the audience response, “The feedback from everyone who has seen Khakee: The Bengal Chapter has been overwhelmingly positive. People have particularly praised my look and the energy of my character, which has been very encouraging."

He also shared his experience working with fellow cast members and how grateful he is to director Neeraj Pandey, “All the actors were from Kolkata, and I loved working with them. They were incredibly helpful, and their positive nature made the experience even more enjoyable. I learned a lot from them during the filming.”

(Written by Addrita Sinha)