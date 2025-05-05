Here’s The Four Seasons last episode explained

Netflix's The Four Seasons has wrapped up its first series with a dramatic and poignant finale leaving viewers reeling from a shocking death and an unexpected pregnancy. Co-created by Tina Fey Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield the series a "love letter to long-term relationships" took a decidedly darker turn than the Alan Alda film it's based on.

Tears and surprises in The Four Seasons finale

The penultimate episode saw the sudden demise of Nick played by Steve Carell in a car accident a significant departure from the original movie. The creators explained this bold move as a way to explore the realities of middle age where unexpected loss can deeply impact close-knit friendships. Fey noted that Nick's character who embraced a "life is short" philosophy ironically met an abrupt end.

The final episode, titled Fun, focused on the group's struggle to plan Nick's celebration of life. His ex-wife Anne portrayed with depth by Kerri Kenney-Silver grappled with organising a memorial for a man she realised she no longer truly knew. Adding to the tension Nick's younger girlfriend Ginny (Erika Henningsen) found herself sidelined by the grieving friends.

A powerful moment of connection emerged between Anne and Ginny as they navigated their shared loss. In a surprising turn Ginny confided in Anne that she is pregnant with Nick's child a revelation that promises to reshape the group's dynamic should the series be renewed. Henningsen suggested this unplanned disclosure stemmed from Ginny's raw vulnerability in the face of her grief.

Meanwhile the rocky relationship between Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) found a moment of profound reconnection during a perilous incident on a frozen lake. This near-death experience served as a catalyst for them to reaffirm their commitment to one another.

The finale expertly blended humour and heartache offering a realistic portrayal of how friendships endure and evolve through life's unexpected twists and turns. While Netflix has yet to announce a second series the ending certainly leaves the door open for further exploration of this resilient and ever-changing group.