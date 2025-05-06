Netflix unveils 'Squid Game' Season 3, fans thrilled with another nail-biter

The record-breaking thriller television series on Netflix, Squid Game continues to keep viewers on the edge. A teaser for the third season has just dropped leaving viewers really excited for what's in store. Episodes of the final season will be available from June 27, 2025.

The South Korean thriller series by Hwang Dong-hyuk has remained Netflix's most popular show. It's broken several viewership records from the time it premiered and Season 2 returned in December 2024. Season 2 also became the third most-watched season ever, further bolstering the franchise’s global impact. Reports suggest that the third season could have six episodes.

Following Season 2's nail-biter

Season 3 continues to keep audiences on the edge like a nail-biter Season 2. The newly-unveiled teaser trailer opens with pink guards carrying a black box — the very coffins used by the guards for fallen players — to the resting area of the games. Curious and scared, the players approach and open the box, revealing Gi-hun inside. As he awakens, viewers are transported to the beginnings of a new game. A massive gumball machine dispenses red and blue balls, representing the fates that will determine the next challenge. Familiar faces return: The Front Man, detective Hwang Jun-ho, and players Myung-gi (Player 333), Dae-ho (Player 388), Hyun-ju (Player 120), Yong-sik (Player 007), Geum-ja (Player 149), Jun-hee (Player 222), Min-su (Player 125), Nam-gyu (Player 124), and the pink guard No-eul. As the suspense builds, the final moments echo with the mysterious cries of a baby.

Netflix's one line summary of the Season 3 is, 'Hundreds of cash-strapped players accept a strange invitation to compete in children's games. Inside, a tempting prize awaits — with deadly high stakes.' Gi-hun is still affected by the memory of his comrade, Jung-bae, who was killed by the game's enigmatic enforcer, the Front Man. The character is played by Lee Byung-hun. There's a twist in the plot revealing that the Front Man has joined the insurrection while pretending to be Player 001.

Gi-hun stands amidst a sea of black boxes tied with pink ribbons. He looks upwards, captured in a moment of contemplation and resolve. What awaits him and the other players in the games?

Get ready for the premiere of Squid Game Season 3 on June 27, on Netflix.