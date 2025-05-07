Conclave OTT release: Date, where to watch and more

UK film buffs who were unable to catch the hall release of the intense political thriller Conclave can now celebrate. Starring the award-winning Ralph Fiennes, the film has dropped onto the major streaming service Prime Video and is ready for viewers with a subscription to watch at home from today May 7.

Conclave gets an OTT release

Directed by Edward Berger and based on Robert Harris's gripping 2016 novel, the film has an A-list cast to match, featuring Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Sergio Castellito and Isabella Rossellini. The story immerses audiences in the clandestine high-pressure process of electing a new Pope after the sudden death of the reigning pontiff.

Fiennes gives a commanding performance as Cardinal Lawrence who is charged with overseeing this ancient ceremony. As the most powerful men in the Catholic Church convene within the walls of the Vatican Lawrence becomes embroiled in a web of hidden truths and conspiracies that undermine the very foundations of the institution. The film skillfully ratchets up tension as Lawrence tries to uncover the secrets behind the Pope's death while trying to maintain the Church’s long-established legacy.

Conclave both performed well at the box office and received critical acclaim in its theatrical release earning more than $119 million globally on a small budget. The quality of the film was also acknowledged through nominations at the esteemed BAFTA Awards and even an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay for its engaging story and outstanding performances.

Now UK viewers can see this award-winning movie from the comfort of their own homes. Prime Video made the announcement about the release of Conclave in the UK through their social media today confirming its availability immediately. This is a momentous occasion for those who enjoy sophisticated thrillers with great performances and complex plots.

Conclave is bound to be an engaging addition to Prime Video’s vast collection providing an in-depth look at the secretive realm of papal elections and the Vatican’s power struggle. Featuring its award-winning cast and story full of suspense and intrigue it will surely hold attention throughout the United Kingdom. Don’t miss an opportunity to watch this widely acclaimed film exclusively on Prime Video now.