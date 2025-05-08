The Diplomat OTT release: Date, where to watch and more

John Abraham’s The Diplomat is set to reach your screens very soon. Following a box office run against the odds this taut film is set for its highly awaited OTT debut.

First rejected by a number of streaming sites, The Diplomat’s path to the screen has been an intriguing drama in itself. Perceived as a gamble before its release, the film’s unexpected critical success and audience response have now reversed the situation.

The Diplomat gets an OTT release

Mark May 9, 2025, on your calendars since The Diplomat premieres on Netflix tomorrow at 1.30 pm IST. Although an official confirmation from the streaming goliath is yet to come, several entertainment news websites have identified this date.

Based on the real-life story of Indian diplomat JP Singh, The Diplomat explores the high-stakes world of international politics and legal intrigue. The story focuses on Singh's tireless attempts to rescue Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman reportedly kidnapped and forced to marry in Pakistan. Far from a standard spy thriller, this film presents a realistic portrayal of diplomacy border tensions and one man’s battle against red tape.

Headlining the cast is John Abraham as the stubborn J.P. Singh, ably supported by a strong supporting cast in Sadia Khateeb, Uzma Ahmed, Kumud Mishra, Revathy, Sharib Hashmi and Jagjeet Sandhu. Their dedicated performances bring the film beyond a one-man show to a rich political drama.

In spite of a modest box office performance The Diplomat received acclaim for its smart script a welcome change in mainstream Bollywood. John Abraham himself has accepted a change in audience taste towards content-based films. This film is a testimony to the strength of a good story and good performances demonstrating that substance can conquer all.