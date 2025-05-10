Here are 7 notable OTT releases to check out between May 9–15

This week’s line-up of digital releases, from May 9 to May 15, brings a vibrant mix of genres and languages — ranging from romantic comedies and action-packed dramas to gripping thrillers and slice-of-life tales. With fresh faces and returning favourites, these seven titles promise to deliver engaging narratives that cater to a wide audience, whether you're after a quick laugh, a thoughtful drama or an edge-of-the-seat mystery.
Comedy: Bad Thoughts
This dark-comedy series by Tom Segura features six episodes, each filled with twisted humour and strange situations. It explores the darker side of human behaviour through absurd and edgy stories. With a diverse cast, it challenges societal norms and offers a unique and bold viewing experience. May 13. On Netflix.
Drama: Gram Chikitsalay
A young doctor named Prabhat is sent from the city to a quiet village called Bhathkandi to restart an old, almost-forgotten health centre. As he tries to help the villagers, he deals with tricky government rules, mistrust from the locals and life in a new place. Through these struggles, he learns to connect with the people and make a real difference. Language: Hindi. May 9. On Amazon Prime Video.
Comedy: Overcompensating
The series follows Benny, a closeted former football player and homecoming king, as he navigates college life. Struggling with his identity, Benny befriends Carmen, an outsider eager to fit in. Together, they face humorous challenges involving relationships, flavoured vodka and fake IDs, exploring the lengths people go to overcompensate while seeking self-discovery. May 15. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: Nonnas
The film follows Joe Scaravella (Vince Vaughn), who, after losing his mother, opens an Italian restaurant in her memory. He hires local grandmothers, known as ‘nonnas,’ to cook traditional recipes. Together, they create a community centred around food, love and healing. May 9. On Netflix.
Horror: Nosferatu
In 1838, a woman named Ellen tries to save her town from a strange and deadly vampire. Her husband, Thomas, visits a creepy castle to sell a house but meets Count Orlok, who brings danger back with him. As people fall sick and die, Ellen faces the vampire herself, risking everything to stop the evil and protect her home. May 10. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Poker Face (Season 2)
Charlie Cale travels across America, hiding from dangerous enemies while solving strange murder cases. Gifted with the ability to tell when someone is lying, she takes odd jobs in small towns and meets unusual people. Each episode brings a new mystery with clever twists, mixing humour, suspense and surprising guest stars in a fun and thrilling journey. May 9. On JioHotstar.
Documentary: Long Way Home
This 10-part documentary series follows Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman as they ride vintage motorbikes from Scotland to England. Over nine weeks, they travel through 17 countries, facing tough weather, beautiful landscapes and cultural surprises. The show highlights their strong friendship, love for adventure and the challenges and joys of exploring Europe on two wheels. May 9. On Apple TV+