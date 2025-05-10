‘Suits LA’ ends after one season as NBC pulls the plug

NBC has officially cancelled Suits LA, the much-hyped spinoff of the original USA Network series Suits, ahead of its season one finale. The series, which aimed to ride the renewed popularity of the original show following its Netflix streaming boom in 2023, will end with its 13th and final episode airing on May 18.
Suits LA starred Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who reinvents himself as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles. Despite its glossy setting and high-profile IP, the show struggled to deliver the punch its predecessor had. Ratings remained lukewarm throughout the season, with linear viewership rarely rising above the one million mark and minimal traction on streaming platforms.
NBC had banked on nostalgia, pulling in original cast members like Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), and David Costabile (Daniel Hardman) for guest appearances to stir up fan interest. But the strategy didn’t translate into sustained viewership. Even a three-hour Thursday night marathon in March failed to generate a buzz big enough to justify a second season.
The original Suits, which ran from 2011 to 2019, found explosive new life in 2023 after landing on Netflix. It became the most-streamed show of the year in the US, clocking nearly 58 billion viewing minutes and holding Nielsen’s top streaming spot for 12 consecutive weeks. That resurgence prompted creator Aaron Korsh and NBC to expand the franchise with Suits LA — but lightning, it seems, didn’t strike twice.
While Suits LA introduced a fresh cast including Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg, and Maggie Grace, the new faces couldn’t replicate the original’s chemistry or courtroom charisma. Netflix reportedly passed on acquiring the spinoff, a telling sign of the show’s prospects from the get-go. The finale now marks not only the end of Ted Black’s brief legal reign but also a reminder that franchise success doesn’t always guarantee future wins — especially when the suits don’t quite fit.