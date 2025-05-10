‘Suits LA’ ends after one season as NBC pulls the plug

NBC has officially cancelled Suits LA, the much-hyped spinoff of the original USA Network series Suits, ahead of its season one finale. The series, which aimed to ride the renewed popularity of the original show following its Netflix streaming boom in 2023, will end with its 13th and final episode airing on May 18.

Despite star cameos and high hopes, Suits LA won’t return for Season 2 as NBC shelves the short-lived West Coast legal drama

Suits LA starred Stephen Amell (Arrow) as Ted Black, a former New York federal prosecutor who reinvents himself as an entertainment lawyer in Los Angeles. Despite its glossy setting and high-profile IP, the show struggled to deliver the punch its predecessor had. Ratings remained lukewarm throughout the season, with linear viewership rarely rising above the one million mark and minimal traction on streaming platforms.