‘Fallout’ renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 release

Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have exciting plans for the new season, promising to broaden the Fallout universe. “There were so many elements we wanted to include in the show but couldn’t… characters, creatures, set pieces,” Robertson-Dworet were quoted as saying. Season 2 will take viewers on a journey across the Mojave Desert and into the legendary New Vegas, one of the franchise’s most cherished locations.