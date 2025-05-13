‘Fallout’ renewed for season 3 ahead of season 2 release

The Fallout universe isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! On May 12, Prime Video announced that the post-apocalyptic series has been renewed for a third season, well ahead of the second season's debut.
The exciting news came to light during Amazon's annual upfront presentation in New York City, where stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins shared that Season 2 is set to premiere in December 2025.
Showrunners Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner have exciting plans for the new season, promising to broaden the Fallout universe. “There were so many elements we wanted to include in the show but couldn’t… characters, creatures, set pieces,” Robertson-Dworet were quoted as saying. Season 2 will take viewers on a journey across the Mojave Desert and into the legendary New Vegas, one of the franchise’s most cherished locations.
Since its debut in April 2024, Fallout has taken the world by storm, amassing over 100 million viewers globally. It now proudly sits among the OTT platform’s top three most-watched shows ever. Based on the iconic video game series, the story unfolds 200 years after a nuclear apocalypse, showcasing a harsh yet surreal wasteland through the eyes of survivors emerging from their luxurious vaults.
Despite facing challenges earlier this year due to wildfires in LA, filming for Season 2 wrapped up in early May. The cast celebrated this milestone with a playful video featuring Walton Goggins humorously “removing” his ghoul makeup. The production schedule indicates that the show is still on track for its December release.