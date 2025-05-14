Andor: The real reason it won't return for Season 3

It has been confirmed that Andor will not return for season 3, despite creator Tony Gilroy originally pitching the show with more seasons in mind. Andor was initially envisioned to have five instalments. The first season was set five years before Rogue One, with each follow-up taking place over a subsequent year, leading into the events of the 2016 prequel movie.

Why is Andor ending after two seasons?

But after coming to terms with Andor's long production schedule — the first season took two years to make — Gilroy realized it wasn't a realistic timeline for the series.

“You just couldn’t possibly physically make five years of the show,” he said in an interview in August 2022. “I mean, Diego would be, like, 65. I’d be in a nursing home. We were panicked. We can’t sign on to this forever.”