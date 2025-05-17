Sonakshi Sinha, Gulshan Devaiah set to return in ‘Dahaad’ Season 2

“Finally!!! Can’t wait to get back in that uniform,” wrote Sonakshi, tagging creators Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar, along with Amazon Prime Video. Gulshan quipped in his own story, “Now... where did I keep that uniform?”—a nod to their police roles that gripped viewers in the debut season. Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, Dahaad first premiered on 12 May 2023, and made history as the first Indian streaming series to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival. Directed by Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, the show was lauded for its chilling narrative, strong performances, and sociopolitical commentary.

Set in the heartland of Rajasthan, Dahaad followed two local cops, played by Sonakshi and Gulshan, investigating a string of disappearances involving 27 women. The plot was loosely inspired by real-life serial killer Mohan Kumar—infamously dubbed Cyanide Mohan—who lured women into marriage before killing them. Vijay Varma delivered a spine-chilling performance as the antagonist, with Sohum Shah also playing a key supporting role. While the final cast for Season 2 is yet to be officially announced, early reports suggest the original ensemble will return.