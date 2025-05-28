The Royals, Mismatched and Black Warrant to be back with new seasons

Netflix is bringing back some of its most loved Indian originals with new seasons in 2025. Among the returning shows are Black Warrant starring Zahan Kapoor, the royal rom-com, The Royals featuring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, the coming-of-age series Mismatched, and the quirky courtroom comedy Maamla Legal Hai.
Mismatched returns for its fourth and final season
The hit young adult romance series Mismatched, led by Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf, will return for its fourth and final season. Producer Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP Movies said, “We’re thrilled to bring Mismatched back for one last season. The love for Dimple and Rishi has only grown, and it’s been amazing to see how their journey has sparked fan theories and built such a passionate community.”
Black Warrant dives deeper into Tihar prison
Black Warrant, based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, will return with its second season. Director and creator Vikramaditya Motwane shared, “The response to Season 1 has been overwhelming. We’re excited to further explore the human stories, moral dilemmas, and stark realities of life inside Tihar prison in Season 2.”
The Royals promises more chaos and charm in Season 2
Romantic drama The Royals is also set for a second season. Creators Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications said, “Season 1 was our love letter to rom-coms—palaces, midnight balls, and wild romances. The global response was incredible, and we’re coming back with even more drama, twists, and irresistible charm.”
Maamla Legal Hai gears up for more courtroom comedy
The legal comedy Maamla Legal Hai has begun filming its second season. The returning cast includes Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi, with new additions Dinesh Lal Yadav (Nirahua) and Kusha Kapila bringing fresh energy and laughs to the courtroom.
Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, commented, “There’s a unique thrill in bringing back shows that audiences have truly connected with. Each of these series has carved a niche in pop culture, and what makes this lineup so exciting is its diversity—from young romance to gritty drama to royal rom-com and eccentric legal tales.”
These renewals are part of Netflix India’s 2025 slate, which will also include new seasons of Delhi Crime, Kohrra, Rana Naidu, and The Great Indian Kapil Show.