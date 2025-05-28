The Royals, Mismatched and Black Warrant to be back with new seasons

Black Warrant dives deeper into Tihar prison

Black Warrant, based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, will return with its second season. Director and creator Vikramaditya Motwane shared, “The response to Season 1 has been overwhelming. We’re excited to further explore the human stories, moral dilemmas, and stark realities of life inside Tihar prison in Season 2.”

The Royals promises more chaos and charm in Season 2

Romantic drama The Royals is also set for a second season. Creators Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy of Pritish Nandy Communications said, “Season 1 was our love letter to rom-coms—palaces, midnight balls, and wild romances. The global response was incredible, and we’re coming back with even more drama, twists, and irresistible charm.”