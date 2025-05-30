Here's what's streaming on OTT this week (May 30-June 5)

This Oscar-nominated biopic finally arrives on our screens. Celebrating the life of the legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan (Timothy Chalamet), A Complete Unknown picks up Bob’s story from when he arrives in New York City from Minnesota. Fuelled by his ambition to meet his musical inspiration, Woody Guthrie, the story explores his interaction with the Greenwich Village folk music scene as he bonds with many important people in his life — Pete Seeger (Edward Norton), Joan Baez (Monica Barbaro) and his then-girlfriend Sylvie Russo (Elle Fanning, based on Suze Rotolo). On May 31. On JioHotstar.
Owen Wilson is the star and executive producer of this new series. Stick will follow the tale of Pryce Cahill (Owen Wilson), an ex-golfer, navigating through a midlife crisis. Pryce’s golf career has been derailed for decades now, he’s lost his job and his marriage is broken. Safe to say that he’s had it rough. But it is when he discovers the immense potential in a young talent, Santi (Peter Dager), that the course of the story changes. Stick promises a heartfelt and comical ride. June 4. On Apple TV+
Ashu (Roshan Mathew) is released from prison before he serves his entire sentence — awarded to him for a crime he committed when he was younger. Serving as an informant for the police while being locked up earns him this freedom. But the ghosts of a dark past find their way into the present as he attempts to rekindle his relationship with his brother Max (Mohit Raina). With the story set in the thick greenery of Goa, Kankhajura will explore the manipulative nature of Ashu and reveal many twists and turns as the story progresses. Language: Hindi. May 30. On SonyLiv.
Georgia Miller’s shocking arrest at the end of Season 2 has us asking many questions, much like her daughter, Ginny Miller. This season will see the characters coping with the aftermath of last season’s finalé in their own ways. Georgia faces the challenge of dealing with the actions of her past, along with questioning where her allegiances lie. Ginny is coping with questioning her moral compass as she continues to support and defend her mother. June 5. On Netflix.
The sequel series to the classic TV series Sex and the City returns with a new season. This time around, we see the girl gang Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) exploring their 50s in the Big Apple, while they experience a significant ‘newness’ in their lives. The three main characters delve into their respective lives through their new professional avenues and relationships, while new faces also join the ensemble. May 30. On JioHotstar
What happens when four billionaire friends hang out in an exclusive and luxurious retreat in the mountains as a global crisis impacts the world economy? Starring the likes of Steve Carrel and Jason Schwartzman, Mountainhead is all set to produce a bizarre yet satirical take on the human condition aided by money, luxury and inflated egos. The movie will provide a realistic glimpse into how these flawed yet powerful men, react to such a crisis through their disconnected and often amoral lenses that overlook humanity. June 1. On JioHotstar
Dreux (Keke Palmer) and Alyssa (SZA) are best buddies who embark on a wild ride as they find different avenues to gather the rent money owed to their landlord. After Alyssa’s boyfriend blows up the money on his fantastical business, the girls are racing against borrowed time to accumulate the total sum. Donating blood, checking their disappointing credit score at the bank and many such antics make for a humorous and exciting ride! June 4. On Netflix.