Here's what's streaming on OTT this week (May 30-June 5)

Ashu (Roshan Mathew) is released from prison before he serves his entire sentence — awarded to him for a crime he committed when he was younger. Serving as an informant for the police while being locked up earns him this freedom. But the ghosts of a dark past find their way into the present as he attempts to rekindle his relationship with his brother Max (Mohit Raina). With the story set in the thick greenery of Goa, Kankhajura will explore the manipulative nature of Ashu and reveal many twists and turns as the story progresses. Language: Hindi. May 30. On SonyLiv.