The Night Manager Season 2: First look for the Tom Hiddleston starrer out now

The Night Manager season 2 will be directed by Georgi Banks-Davies and series creator David Farr will come back as the writer and executive producer.

The series will return nine years after the season 1 series finale which premiered on March 27, 2016. Season 2 of the series will have six episodes, like the previous season, and will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer exclusively in the United Kingdom. For viewers outside the UK, the series will stream on Prime Video.

The Night Manager received wide critical praise and received several big awards including the Emmys, BAFTAs and Golden Globes. In season 2, the series promises to impress once again with a stellar cast that includes Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires. Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone, and Noah Jupe are among the returning cast members.

Season 2 of The Night Manager is expected to bring fresh perspectives and have a different take on the story. Primarily set in the present day, the series will take place across London, Colombia, Spain, and France.

The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films, and 127 Wall will produce the brand new season. It will be co-produced with Nostromo Pictures.