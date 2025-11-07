OTT Highlights: Delhi Crime S3 and Guillermo Del Toro's Frankenstein lead the week

The Emmy Award-winning show returns for another season. This time around, a nationwide investigation is underway with Madam Sir, aka DCP Vartika Chaturvedi (Shefali Shah) at the helm. With the case turning towards dark lanes, an abandoned baby leads to further unravelling of a sinister network of human trafficking within the country as well as internationally. Huma Qureshi joins the show this season as the antagonistic Meena, a cruel tafficker. November 13. On Netflix.
Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro’s take on this epic gothic tale by Mary Shelley gets a signature spin from the filmmaker . Dr Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) obsesses with the thought of conquering death leading to the creation of his Creature (Jacob Elordi). Enraged after learning of means of his birth and rejected by Victor, who, after witnessing his true nature, abandons him and refuses his request to create a companion — the Creature sets out on a journey of rage and revenge. November 7. On Netflix.
Huma Qureshi returns as the bold politician Rani Bharti. This season raises the stakes as the Rani, after moving on from unfair imprisonment in the previous seasons, personal crises and challenges of the state politics of Bihar; now sets her sights towards the capital. Standing strong to defend her state from those at the larger power structure in the capital, this Rani forms new alliances, strategically combats adversaries and more to change her legacy forever. November 7. On SonyLIV.
This much-anticipated show from the creator of Breaking Bad introduces Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn), an author, touted as ‘the most miserable person on Earth’ in a mysterious post-apocalyptic world. This world, where everyone seems to be in an unsettling state of contentment and optimism, witnesses Carol being the only one retaining her cynicism, eventually realising she is the only person who can save the world from happiness. November 7. On Apple TV.
The new season of this show is expected to deal with the game-changing cliffhangers of the last season’s finalé. Maxine Dellacorte-Simmons (Kristen Wiig), having been cast out of the Palm Beach elite society during the late 1960s, is still determined to rise the social strata to ‘rule the town.’ With greater secrets revealed and twists given exposition, much will be revealed. November 12. On Apple TV.
Based on Andrea Mara’s novel of the same name, this series follows Marissa Irvine (Sarah Snook) as she faces the ultimate fear of a parent — the disappearance of her young son Milo. After dropping him off at a new acquaintance’s house for a play date, much to her shock, Marissa is greeted by a stranger in the same house who denies any knowledge of her, her son and the play date. What follows reveals secrets, deceptions and rumours turning everyone into a suspect. November 7. On JioHotstar.
Two legacy sides of the Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium this weekend. Reflecting on their recent slump in form, the Reds are sliding with a four-match losing streak leading up to this match. While Manchester City are still in better form compared to Liverpool, their position on the table does not yet put them in a favourable situation to be closer to a title. With much to lose and much more to gain for both sides, this fixture is sure tobe a box-office hit. November 8.On JioHotstar.