Seven upcoming OTT releases to watch this week

This week, OTT platforms are set to deliver a diverse mix of stories, from edge-of-your-seat thrillers and spine-chilling horrors to heart-warming documentaries and laugh-out-loud comedies. Viewers can expect gripping narratives, unexpected twists and moments of reflection, offering something for every mood and taste, all from the comfort of home.
Comedy: Gerry Dee: Funny You Should Say That
Comedian Gerry Dee returns to the stand-up stage, drawing on his years as a schoolteacher, the awkwardness of middle age, modern marriage dilemmas and the myths parents tell their kids. With his dry wit and everyday observations, he turns life’s frustrations into laughs. November 18. On Netflix.
Documentary: Come See Me in the Good Light
When poet Andrea Gibson is diagnosed with terminal cancer, they and their partner — fellow poet Megan Falley — find strength in creativity, laughter and love. Together, they face illness with honesty and tenderness, transforming pain into art and redefining what it means to leave a legacy filled with light. November 14. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Malice (Season 1)
During a luxurious Greek holiday, the wealthy Tanner family welcomes charming tutor Adam Healey into their circle. But beneath his charm lies a sinister motive. As Adam manipulates the family from within, secrets unravel, loyalties crumble and the Tanners face a chilling truth — their greatest threat is already inside. November 14. On Amazon Prime Video.
Drama: Landman (Season 2)
In Season 2, Tommy Norris takes charge of M-Tex Oil after a powerful tycoon’s death. As rival cartels, corrupt executives and family tensions collide, he’s forced to choose between loyalty and survival. Beneath the booming oil fields, greed and secrets rise, which threatens to destroy everything he’s trying to protect. November 17. On JioHotstar.
Documentary: The Carman Family Deaths
In 2016, Nathan Carman and his mother Linda set out on a fishing trip — only he returned. As investigators looked into Linda’s disappearance, they found links to the earlier murder of Nathan’s grandfather, uncovering a chain of mysterious events connecting both tragedies within the Carman family. November 19. On Netflix.
Horror: Inspection Bungalow
A group of friends gather at an old inspection bungalow for a reunion. As night falls, they experience strange happenings and uncover dark secrets hidden within the bungalow. What begins as a cheerful get-together slowly turns into a terrifying series of events none of them can explain or escape. Language: Malayalam. November 14. On Zee5.
Comedy: A Man on the Inside (Season 2)
In the second season, retired detective Charles goes undercover at a college after someone starts blackmailing the university’s president. As he deals with odd students, secretive teachers and a possible new love, he discovers hidden truths on campus — showing that it’s never too late to solve a mystery. November 20. On Netflix.