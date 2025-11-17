Actress Subhashree Ganguly takes us through playing an investigative journalist in her latest web series Anusandhan
As winter approaches with all its chill, turn your nights chillier with a deep dive into the world of crime and mystery. One such addition to the bandwagon of hair-raising crime thrillers is Anusandhan, directed by Aditi Roy. This web series, currently streaming on hoichoi, has Subhashree Ganguly headlining the show as investigative journalist Anumita Sen.
Subhashree Ganguly discusses Anusandhan and her rise as a serious actor
The flavour of the season, Subhashree was previously seen playing a reticent and demure Titli in the sleeper hit Grihapravesh. The actor opens up about playing a gutsy journalist in this thriller, which also happens to be her second outing on OTT. Excerpts.
Is this the first time you are playing a journalist?
No, I played a journalist in another movie called Nabab. But that film was more of a love story. This series is way more intense, where I play an investigative journalist. She carries out an important investigation, where she tries to find out how women are getting pregnant at correctional homes.
How did you prepare for the role?
I did not try to copy or follow any real-life journalist. In fact, for any of the characters that I play, I never try to emulate anyone but give the character its own new face. As an actor, remaining on the same page with the director is of utmost importance. The director’s vision and route map for the character became my guide in further embellishing the role with nuances. So rereading the script and sitting with the maker multiple times are important exercises that I follow strictly.
Since the beginning of your career, you have moulded yourself to do better as an actor. Are there any movies you regret doing in the past?
No, I have no such regrets. I am very proud of my work. Each film, whether good or bad involves a lot of hard work. Some films of mine worked and some didn’t but I am proud of all of them since they helped me become a better actor.
Do you feel that the golden era of Bengali cinema is over, or is it a bit of an exaggeration?
I do believe that I was a part of the golden period of Bengali cinema, considering the kind of hits we created. But even the present situation is hopeful. The making of cinema has underwent a sea of change, thanks to globalisation. Also, women-centric films are now doing well at the box office. Apart from my film Grihapravesh, Koel Mallick’s film Sarthopor too did well. I am so proud of Koel’s success. Films like this would encourage more producers to bet on women-centric films and create more scope for female actors in the future.
You will be seen as Nati Binodini in Srijit Mukherji’s upcoming film Lowho Gouranger Naam Re. Rukmini Maitra, too, played Nati recently, and fans are comparing…
I think before Rukmini, Ananya Chatterjee too has played the character in Rituparno Ghosh’s film. I think social media trolling or controversies do not affect any one of us. Rukmini’s work has been praised, and I feel my character is not about Nati alone; it’s about Chaitanya, too. For me, the real challenge was how to transform Binodini into Chaitanya on screen, which was perhaps one of the toughest challenges I ever faced as an actor.
Are there any other movies you are working on?
I just finished shooting for Kaushik Ganguly’s next film, Waiting Room. There is no other film in hand but I am listening to a few interesting scripts. I always believe in two releases each year, but as the saying goes, it’s not in our hands. So, let’s see how next year unfolds.
