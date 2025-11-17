Actress Subhashree Ganguly takes us through playing an investigative journalist in her latest web series Anusandhan

As winter approaches with all its chill, turn your nights chillier with a deep dive into the world of crime and mystery. One such addition to the bandwagon of hair-raising crime thrillers is Anusandhan, directed by Aditi Roy. This web series, currently streaming on hoichoi, has Subhashree Ganguly headlining the show as investigative journalist Anumita Sen.

Subhashree Ganguly discusses Anusandhan and her rise as a serious actor

The flavour of the season, Subhashree was previously seen playing a reticent and demure Titli in the sleeper hit Grihapravesh. The actor opens up about playing a gutsy journalist in this thriller, which also happens to be her second outing on OTT. Excerpts.