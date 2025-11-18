5 films that celebrate women like Rashmika Mandanna-starrer The Girlfriend

Recently released Telugu film, The Girlfriend, became a powerful narrative that serves as a much-needed antithesis to the often-romanticised toxic masculinity in cinema. It's great that it focuses on a woman's journey of self-realization and finding agency. While the theme of sisterhood and a woman leaving a toxic man is an evolving one in Indian cinema, here are some films across different languages that strongly resonate with that central idea of a woman reclaiming her life:
A young woman, educated and strong-willed, gets married to a seemingly nice man, only to discover his deep-seated male ego and abusive tendencies. The film follows her journey from silent victim to literally fighting back and claiming her respect. This popular film is all about a wife finding the power to refuse the life and husband forced upon her, celebrated for its unique take on female resistance.
A coming-of-age story told from the perspective of a teenage girl named Meera, who navigates her first high school relationship. The film offers a crucial female gaze on how even seemingly innocent romantic tropes can be emotionally toxic and damaging. Similar to The Girlfriend, it deconstructs the idea of a romantic relationship, showing the subtle power dynamics and eventual emotional 'baggage' that the woman carries.
This film explores the secret lives of four women in a small town, all searching for a little freedom and rebelling against the constraints of a patriarchal society, whether through sex, career or personal identity. It's an explicit celebration of female perspective, desires and the quiet, often hidden, defiance against control and toxic expectations. The women form a powerful, albeit subtle, bond of support.
After her fiancé dumps her two days before the wedding for not being worldly enough, a young, sheltered woman decides to go on her planned honeymoon to Paris and Amsterdam alone. This journey is one of incredible self-discovery, leading her to make the ultimate decision about her old life. It is the quintessential Indian movie about a woman choosing herself over a man who had belittled her.
Three young working women are falsely accused of a crime after rejecting a group of powerful men. Their fight for justice, spearheaded by an elderly lawyer, is a powerful statement on women's safety, respect and, most importantly, consent. The film is built entirely on the solidarity and courage of the three female protagonists who stand up to powerful toxic men. It's a must-watch for its powerful social commentary.
