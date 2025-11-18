5 films that celebrate women like Rashmika Mandanna-starrer The Girlfriend

Three young working women are falsely accused of a crime after rejecting a group of powerful men. Their fight for justice, spearheaded by an elderly lawyer, is a powerful statement on women's safety, respect and, most importantly, consent. The film is built entirely on the solidarity and courage of the three female protagonists who stand up to powerful toxic men. It's a must-watch for its powerful social commentary.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp , Telegram and YouTube channels