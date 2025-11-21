This week’s OTT watchlist: Seven new titles to stream

A fresh line-up of OTT releases is set to arrive this week, offering everything from action-packed sequels and dark finales to warm holiday romances and powerful dramas. Whether you want edge-of-the-seat thrills, emotional storytelling or family-friendly adventures, these seven new titles promise something for every kind of viewer.
Action: One Battle After Another
Bob Ferguson, once a radical activist, now lives quietly off the grid with his teenage daughter after his movement falls apart. When his old enemy, the relentless Colonel Lockjaw, returns to hunt them down, Bob must confront his past and fight back to protect his daughter and their fragile freedom. November 25. On BookMyShow Stream.
Drama: Eleanor the Great
After her best friend dies, 94-year-old Eleanor Morgenstein leaves Florida for New York. At a local Jewish centre, people assume she is a Holocaust survivor and she begins sharing her late friend’s experiences as her own. The lie grows complicated as she forms a deep connection with a young journalism student. November 25. On BookMyShow Stream.
Horror: Stranger Things (Season 5)
Set in 1987, Eleven and her friends return to a devastated Hawkins to stop Vecna once and for all. With the military sealing off the town and chasing Eleven, the danger grows as Will’s disappearance anniversary nears. The group prepares for their last and biggest fight — the show’s final season. November 27. On Netflix.
Romance: Jingle Bell Heist
Sophia, a clever shop employee, teams up with Nick, a down-on-his-luck repairman, to pull off a Christmas Eve robbery at London’s biggest department store. Their partnership turns complicated as hidden motives surface and an unexpected romance grows during the high-stakes holiday heist. November 26. On Netflix.
Docu-series: Prehistoric Planet: Ice Age
This five-part documentary series — narrated by Tom Hiddleston — journeys through the Pleistocene era, long after dinosaurs vanished. In a frozen world, mammoths, sabre-toothed cats, giant ground sloths, dwarf elephants and other ancient creatures battle harsh weather, changing habitats, the deep freeze and the eventual thaw that reshapes their planet. November 26. On Apple TV+
Thriller: The Family Man (Season 3)
Srikant Tiwari is now known to the world as a spy and is branded India’s most wanted. Forced to flee with his family, he must face two new enemies — a dangerous smuggler and a clever strategist out to destroy him — while protecting his loved ones and the country. Language: Hindi. November 21. On Amazon Prime Video.
Action : The Family Plan 2
Dan Morgan, once a top assassin and now a regular family man, organises a festive European holiday for his wife and children. Their trip unravels when someone from his old life, played by Kit Harington, resurfaces. Soon the entire family is caught in a fast-paced adventure of chases, heists and holiday mayhem. November 21. On Apple TV+
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so