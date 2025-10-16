Sofia Vergara’s cousin Sandra joins Selling Sunset season 9, trailer drops

Sofia Vergara's parents, Margarita Vergara de Vergara and Julio Enrique Vergara Robayo adopted her when she was barely a month old, after she was born to their cousin.

In the trailer of the upcoming ninth season of the show, members of the luxury real estate agency welcome Sandra Vergara to the show as Jason Oppenheim, the founder of the agency says, "I thought we needed some new energy".

Sandra then goes on to introduce herself to one of the agents, Mary Bonnet saying, "I’m Sandra Vergara". Another fellow agents, Chelsea Lazkani then reacts with a smile as she asks Sandra, "Like Sofia Vergara?" Sandra, still smiling, answers that she is related to Sofia.

Sandra Vergara had been posting about her upcoming stint as an agent on Selling Sunset on her social media for a while and fans are eagerly waiting to see her in action.

In the trailer, Sandra Vergara was also seen inquiring about the office and other agents asking, "What about the ladies at the office? Are you friends with any of them?". Answering her question, Bre Tiesi said, "Friend is a loose term in this office".

The trailer than offers a glimpse of Sandra's reaction to what she saw around her as she simply said, "Sink or swim, baby".

Sandra Vergara is already a very successful television host. Only time will tell how she survives the world of reality television and real estate.