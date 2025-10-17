Your guide to this week’s biggest OTT releases (October 17–23)

From spine-chilling horrors to heartwarming romances and thought-provoking documentaries, this week’s OTT lineup promises something for every mood. Whether you’re in the mood to revisit Martin Scorsese’s cinematic legacy, laugh along with Ghosts and Michelle Wolf, or dive into the dark thrills of Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas, here’s what to stream between October 17 and 23.
Horror: The Jester 2
On Halloween night, teenage magician Max becomes entangled with the sinister supernatural entity known as The Jester. His cursed magic transforms her illusions into deadly threats. To survive his twisted game, Max must rely on her quick thinking and mastery of illusion before the vengeful trickster claims her soul. October 17. On BookMyShow Stream.
Docuseries: Mr Scorsese
The series traces the legendary filmmaker’s journey from his childhood in New York’s Little Italy to his rise as one of cinema’s greatest storytellers. Through rare footage, personal reflections and candid interviews, the five-part series explores his faith, influences, collaborations and the moral questions that define his body of work. October 17. On Apple TV+
Comedy: Ghosts (Season 5)
Sam and Jay continue managing Woodstone Manor alongside its eccentric ghostly residents, balancing their bed and breakfast with a new restaurant venture. In Season 5, chaos ensues when Jay unknowingly strikes a deal with the devil, Elias. Together, Sam, the ghosts and their friends race to break the pact amid blossoming romances and fresh mysteries. October 17. On JioHotstar.
Comedy: Michelle Wolf: The Well
This stand-up special showcases Michelle’s bold humour and sharp observations. Blending personal stories with clever social commentary, she dives into topics like identity, politics and everyday absurdities, delivering her signature mix of wit, honesty and fearless insight. October 21. On Netflix.
Thriller: Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas
Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat is assigned to a small town in UP to investigate a missing woman’s case. His search leads him to uncover a sinister prostitution racket and cross paths with Sameer, a seemingly gentle professor hiding a dark past. Their collision sets off a gripping battle of truth and deception. Language: Hindi. October 17. On Zee5.
Romance: Nobody Wants This (Season 2)
Agnostic podcaster Joanne and rabbi Noah navigate the complexities of their interfaith relationship. As they face questions of faith, commitment and identity, past relationships and unexpected challenges test their bond — it leads to humorous, heartfelt and emotional moments that shape their journey together. October 23. On Netflix.
Horror: I Know What You Did Last Summer
Five friends — Ava, Danica, Milo, Teddy and Stevie, cover up a fatal car accident. A year later, a mysterious killer begins stalking them, threatening to expose their secret. As paranoia and terror mount, they must confront their past and each other to survive the deadly game. October 18. On Netflix.
