Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer enjoy a mini The Office reunion

Jenna took to her Instagram handle and posted glimpses of some fun behind-the-scenes moments with Steve. The video dropped by her on the photo-sharing app opens with Steve surprising his fans backstage, encouraging applause and shouting, “How great is she in this play?” before giving Jenna a warm hug.

The post further included a snap of Steve and Fisher posing together, accompanied by a fans’ photo of Steve as Michael Scott in The Office from the episode when he attends Pam‘s art show.

Not just that, Steve also faced the camera with Jenna’s Ashland Avenue castmates for a group photo. Fisher captioned the post, “Look who came to my art show,” she began the post, in reference to her The Office character Pam Beesly. “Love you Steve and Nancy! Last four shows this weekend. I don’t want it to end. (sic).”