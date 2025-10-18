Steve Carell and Jenna Fischer enjoy a mini The Office reunion

Steve Carell decided to surprise her The Office co-star Jenna Fischer backstage during her new play, Ashland Avenue.
Jenna took to her Instagram handle and posted glimpses of some fun behind-the-scenes moments with Steve. The video dropped by her on the photo-sharing app opens with Steve surprising his fans backstage, encouraging applause and shouting, “How great is she in this play?” before giving Jenna a warm hug.
The post further included a snap of Steve and Fisher posing together, accompanied by a fans’ photo of Steve as Michael Scott in The Office from the episode when he attends Pam‘s art show.
Not just that, Steve also faced the camera with Jenna’s Ashland Avenue castmates for a group photo. Fisher captioned the post, “Look who came to my art show,” she began the post, in reference to her The Office character Pam Beesly. “Love you Steve and Nancy! Last four shows this weekend. I don’t want it to end. (sic).”
Another The Office cast member Kate Flannery, who played Meredith Palmer in the series, penned in the comment section, “Love the live. It’s kinda Like Michael coming to Pam’s art show. (Red heart emoji).”
A few months back, Jenna also reunited with another The Office co-star Rainn Wilson aka Dwight Schrute. Rainn claimed to have reunited with “one of my favorite people on the planet” over lunch. At the moment, Jenna is featuring in the play Ashland Avenue.
Penned by her husband Lee Kirk, the show has been made under the direction of Susan V. Booth. The play is being showcased at the Goodman’s Albert Theatre in Chicago.
Going by the play‘s official plot summary, Ashland Avenue shared the tale of Pete’s TV and Video, a store with a “plucky owner famous for his legendary commercials and customer care.”