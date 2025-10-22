Bill Gates to discuss women’s health issues in an upcoming episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Smriti, has been actively creating awareness about various social issues, which also aligns with her showw, which talks about women's personal and family issues. In a recent interview, the actor-turned-politician also mentioned how the iconic show is addressing the body image issues that women are currently dealing with every day and how they end up neglecting themselves while taking care of the smallest needs of their family. "We took up the issue of ageing and body shaming because these are fundamental challenges women deal with every day. For me, as someone who has been part of the creative industry, it was important to highlight them. When we did Kyunki, we did not only address issues of body shaming and ageing, but also dealt with challenges that men face," the actor went on.

She gave an instance how even if a false case is filed against a man, a woman cannot stand up him. "That is not something you would normally expect in a television show or film, as people often say we are not progressive enough. The fact that such progressive elements are now accepted not only on TV but also on OTT platforms speaks volumes. We have truly entered an era of fearlessness," she added.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi airs on Star Plus and simultaneously live streams on JioCinema at 10.30 pm.