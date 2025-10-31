Dining with the Kapoors to stream on Netflix from November 21

A new show Dining with the Kapoors, which will give a glimpse into the world of Bollywood’s most iconic family, is all set to stream on Netflix from November 21.

Dining with the Kapoors to be on Netflix from November

The show, which will be marking 100 years of the legendary Raj Kapoor, is created by Armaan Jain, directed and written by Smriti Mundhra and produced by Aavashyak Media.

Creator Armaan Jain said, “Bringing the Kapoor khandan together around the table felt like unlocking generations of stories — the laughter, the chaos, the endless food, and of course, the banter that’s basically in our DNA.” He said that the show is his way of honouring his nanaji Raj Kapoor and celebrating the timeless bond that continues to hold us together.

“There could have been no better partner than Netflix to bring this story to life and share it with audiences across the globe. Produced by my company, Aavashyak Media, this project is a heartfelt ode to family, film, and the memories that shape us,” added Armaan.

Shot in a documentary, fly-on-the-wall style, it offers an unfiltered glimpse into their world: the laughter, the affectionate teasing, and timeless bonds passed on from generations that have defined Bollywood’s first film family.