New on OTT: 7 must-watch titles streaming this week

This week’s OTT lineup brings an eclectic mix of stories — from a myth-laced Malayalam superhero tale and a Tamil noir thriller to chilling horrors and heartfelt dramas. Whether you’re in the mood for mystery, mischief or a touch of the supernatural, these seven new releases have something for every kind of viewer.
Horror: Together
Tim and Millie, a couple seeking a new beginning, move to a quiet countryside home to mend their troubled relationship. Their hopes unravel when a strange supernatural presence starts merging their bodies and minds, pushing them to face unsettling truths about love, dependence and losing one’s sense of self. October 31. On BookMyShow Stream.
Superhero: Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra
A mysterious woman named Chandra moves to Karnataka on a secret mission and starts working at a café. Her cover unravels when she confronts an organ-trafficking gang, exposing her supernatural side. When a bunch of familiar faces show up to help, the story hints at a larger mythical world waiting to unfold. Language: Malayalam. October 31. On JioHotstar.
Animation: The Bad Guys: Breaking In
Before they became infamous, a cunning wolf and his oddball crew of wannabe criminals set out to prove they’re the best at being bad. But as their chaotic plans spiral out of control, they realise that mastering mischief and pulling off the perfect crime is far trickier than expected. November 6. On Netflix.
Sports: Tottenham vs Chelsea
Tottenham host Chelsea at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this weekend in a highly anticipated Premier League clash. Both teams have enjoyed a good start to the new campaign and these London clubs will look to strengthen their top-four hopes. November 1, 11 pm. On JioHotstar.
Thriller: The Madras Mystery – Fall of a Superstar
In 1940s Madras, the murder of a well-known gossip journalist shakes the film world. Amidst the glamour and intrigue, a celebrated superstar’s life begins to crumble, revealing hidden secrets and scandals in an industry where reputation and image hold immense power. Language: Tamil. November 6. On SonyLIV.
Supernatural: Maarigallu
In the 1990s, a Bedara Vesha performer uncovers a Kadamba-era inscription pointing to a lost treasure. As he sets out to find it, he encounters dangerous rivals, unexpected betrayals and mysterious supernatural forces that challenge him at every turn, turning his quest for wealth into a battle for survival. Language: Kannada. October 31. On Zee5.
Drama: Tyler Perry’s Finding Joy
Joy, a talented but overlooked New York fashion designer, gets stranded in a Colorado snowstorm during the holidays. Amidst the unexpected isolation, she finds solace and a chance at new love with Ridge. The experience forces her to confront her past, embrace self-discovery and reconsider what truly matters in life. November 5. On Amazon Prime Video.
