Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 The Culling Game – when does it premiere?

Cursed energy fans, mark your calendars — Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is officially dropping in January 2026! Crunchyroll announced the big news during its live-streamed fifth anniversary special, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The new season, titled Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game, adapts one of the manga’s most chaotic and high-stakes arcs yet.

What to expect from The Culling Game

If the Shibuya Incident arc left you gasping for breath, The Culling Game is about to crank the curse dial all the way up. The first teaser shows Yuji Itadori weighed down by guilt after believing he’s killed countless people, only to be thrown headfirst into brutal new battles. One highlight? A long-awaited clash between Yuji and fan-favourite Yuta Okkotsu (yes, the lead from Jujutsu Kaisen 0).