Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 The Culling Game – when does it premiere?
Cursed energy fans, mark your calendars — Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is officially dropping in January 2026! Crunchyroll announced the big news during its live-streamed fifth anniversary special, sending the fandom into a frenzy. The new season, titled Jujutsu Kaisen: The Culling Game, adapts one of the manga’s most chaotic and high-stakes arcs yet.
What to expect from The Culling Game
If the Shibuya Incident arc left you gasping for breath, The Culling Game is about to crank the curse dial all the way up. The first teaser shows Yuji Itadori weighed down by guilt after believing he’s killed countless people, only to be thrown headfirst into brutal new battles. One highlight? A long-awaited clash between Yuji and fan-favourite Yuta Okkotsu (yes, the lead from Jujutsu Kaisen 0).
The teaser also teases Naoya Zen’in’s heated showdown with Choso and quick but powerful glimpses of Megumi Fushiguro, Yuki Tsukumo, and Maki Zen’in. Basically, it’s a stacked lineup of heartbreak, battles and cursed energy overload.
MAPPA is back in the driver’s seat, with Shota Goshozono directing and Hiroshi Seko handling scriptwriting. Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa are taking care of character designs, keeping that razor-sharp Jujutsu Kaisen look intact. And yes, the Japanese voice cast is returning, including Junya Enoki (Yuji), Yuma Uchida (Megumi), and Megumi Ogata (Yuta).
This is more than just another anime season. Jujutsu Kaisen has become a cultural juggernaut since its debut in 2020 — over 100 million manga copies sold, two Crunchyroll Anime of the Year wins (2021 and 2024) and a blockbuster prequel film that raked in nearly $180 million worldwide. With the manga having concluded in 2024, anime-only fans are now racing toward the endgame and The Culling Game is a huge piece of that puzzle.
Crunchyroll will stream Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 worldwide (excluding Asia), dropping new episodes weekly at the same time as Japan.
So, whether you’re here for Yuji’s pain, Yuta’s return, or the sheer chaos of the Zen’in family drama, prepare yourself: the curses are back in January 2026, and they’re not holding back.
