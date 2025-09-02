Tadatoshi Fujimaki's Kill Blue manga ends, adapted as television anime

The 40th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the end of Tadatoshi Fujimaki's Kill Blue manga. To the delight of fans, it has announced that the manga will be adapted on television, set to release in 2026.

The 40th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine which is published by Shueisha released the final chapter of the Kill Blue manga on September 1, 2025.

After ending its run on the magazine, the manga will now get an anime adaptation on television to be directed by Hiro Kaburagi. Miho Daidōji is in charge of designing the characters. The film will be produced by Animation Production house, CUE.