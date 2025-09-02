Tadatoshi Fujimaki's Kill Blue manga ends, adapted as television anime

The 40th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine revealed the end of Tadatoshi Fujimaki's Kill Blue manga. To the delight of fans, it has announced that the manga will be adapted on television, set to release in 2026.
The 40th issue of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine which is published by Shueisha released the final chapter of the Kill Blue manga on September 1, 2025.
After ending its run on the magazine, the manga will now get an anime adaptation on television to be directed by Hiro Kaburagi. Miho Daidōji is in charge of designing the characters. The film will be produced by Animation Production house, CUE.
The teaser trailer of the Kill Blue manga anime adaptation has been released on YouTube on the official page of DMM Pictures. According to the description on the YouTube teaser, the story follows Jūzō Ōgami who "is a legendary hitman who has never failed an assignment".
Things take a turn when suddenly he is stung by a mysterious wasp and loses consciousness. "When he wakes up, the fearsome 39-year-old assassin has been transformed into a 13-year-old boy!...What awaits him is an unexpected school life filled with colourful classmates, youthful chaos, and looming danger", it continued.
The television adaptation will follow Jūzō's journey in his new avatar as he faces challenges and threats from assassins.
The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine was launched by Tadatoshi Fujimaki in April 2023. With the news of the television anime adaptation making a buzz, the manga will be published digitally and in print by Viz Media.