Reality Ranis of the Jungle returns with a new season, tougher challenges, and a fierce new battleground

Warner Bros. Discovery's Reality Ranis of the Jungle is returning for a gripping Season 2, and the trailer has been revealed. The all-female survival reality show has expanded its terrain, moving from the jungle and extending to the beach. The first-look promo gives a thrilling glimpse into the high-octane drama and survival challenges that await.

This season, 12 participants will battle it out amidst the crashing waves and shifting sands for the coveted "Reality Rani of the Jungle" crown. Varun Sood returns as host with 12 new Ranis as the battle shifts to a rugged coastal wilderness. Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2 premieres on September 22, 9.30 pm on Discovery Channel and discovery+ app.

What to expect from Reality Ranis of the Jungle Season 2

After a successful season 1, the second season of the reality-adventure show looks bigger than ever, with double the fun. It features a fresh lineup of popular reality stars, including Samyukta Hegde, Irena Rudakova, Archana Gautam, Sara Gurpal and others stepping out of their comfort zones and into the wild unknown.

Adding a high-voltage twist, the sensational Rakhi Sawant joins the show this season, upping the unpredictability and drama quotient. And who better to guide them through it all than the familiar face of host and actor Varun Sood? He is back to helm the season, ready to prove once again why he's one of India's most dynamic reality hosts. Watch the first look promo: