7 must-watch OTT releases this week

From a financial crime thriller set in Thrissur to a gripping documentary on forgotten Holocaust victims, this week’s OTT releases offer something for everyone. Whether you’re in the mood for action-packed chases, emotional dramas, real-life investigations or high-stakes football, these seven upcoming releases across Malayalam, Hindi and English promise binge-worthy content.
Thriller: Kammattam
A massive financial scam shakes the city of Thrissur. As the conspiracy deepens, a determined investigator, played by Sudev Nair, races to uncover the truth behind the bank-linked crime. Inspired by real events, the series explores deception, power and the pursuit of justice in a corrupt financial system. Language: Malayalam. September 5. On Zee5.
Drama: Task
Robbie is a quiet family man living in Philadelphia, but he secretly leads a group committing violent robberies. FBI agent Tom starts a task force to catch him. As the investigation deepens, both men face personal struggles and their lives slowly begin to collide in dangerous and emotional ways. September 8. On JioHotstar.
Crime: Inspector Zende
Inspector Madhukar Zende, a determined Mumbai cop known for instinct-driven detective work, tracks down serial killer Carl Bhojraj, also known as the ‘Swimsuit Killer,’ who escaped prison and resurfaces years later. What follows is a gripping cat and mouse chase across 1970s and ’80s Mumbai that tests Madhukar’s resolve. Language: Hindi. September 5. On Netflix.
Action: NCIS: Tony & Ziva
Years after Ziva’s presumed death, she reunites with Tony in Paris, where together they raise their daughter, Tali. When Tony’s security firm is attacked, the family goes on the run across Europe, uncovering deadly conspiracies and rediscovering trust, romance and the unconventional happily ever after they’ve long been denied. September 5. On JioHotstar.
Reality TV: Rise & Fall
16 celebrity contestants are divided into two groups: Rulers living in luxury and Workers facing tough conditions. Over 42 days, power shifts through tasks, alliances and betrayals. Hosted by Ashneer Grover, the show explores ambition, privilege and survival in a gripping social experiment. September 6. On Amazon MX Player.
Sports: England vs Andorra
England will take on Andorra in a FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier at Villa Park. Currently leading their group, England will look to extend its unbeaten run in qualifying. The match promises a competitive contest as the team seeks to maintain momentum and strengthen its position on the road to securing a place in next year’s World Cup. September 6, 9.30 pm. On SonyLIV.
Documentary: 999: The Forgotten Girls
In 1942, 999 unmarried Slovak Jewish girls unknowingly volunteered for what they were told was government work. Instead, they became the first female transport to Auschwitz. The documentary follows the stories of five survivors, revealing the harrowing truth through personal testimony, archival footage and decades of historical research. September 5. On BookMyShow Stream.
