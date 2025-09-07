Netflix's Rebel Ridge wins Best TV Movie at Creative Arts Emmy

Rebel Ridge stars Aaron Pierre, Don Johnson and AnnaSophia Robb and has even won the Critics Choice Award for Best Movie Made for Television earlier this year in February.

Aaron Pierre plays the lead in Rebel Ridge, named Terry Richmond. He is a former marine who visits Shelby Springs to bail his cousin out. However, he soon gets embroiled in the corruption and evils of the small town.

The movie was shot in the state of Louisiana. Talking about the location, Aaron Pierre had shared with a media outlet, "New Orleans is one of my favourite cities in the whole world. I love the food, I love the community, the culture, the energy. And New Orleans really embraced us and welcomed us".

With Rebel Ridge's win at the two-night 77th Creative Arts Emmys, Netflix gets its fourth Best TV Movie winner.