Munawar Faruqui on becoming Arif again for First Copy Season 2

Actor and stand-up star Munawar Faruqui, who is currently dubbing for the second season of First Copy, said he relates deeply to his character as he too knows what it means to start from scratch, to hustle, and to make his own rules.

Munawar faruqui on playing Arif in First Copy Season 2

“In many ways, I have lived the world my character plays. I know what it means to start from scratch, to hustle in lanes where no one expects you to survive, and to make your own rules,” Munawar told IANS.

Speaking about returning to the franchise, Munawar said: “First Copy has always been more than just another project for me. What fun it is to dub for a project that people are so excited for.

“I relate to the ambition that drives this character; it’s that hunger to rise above circumstances, to grab opportunities when the world tells you there are none,” he added.