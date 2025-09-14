Mr & Mrs Smith season 2 is reportedly on 'indefinite hold'; here's why!

Fans of Prime Video’s popular romcom Mr. & Mrs. Smith may be in for a long wait for new episodes...but if they arrive, at all. Mr. & Mrs. Smith is based on the Brad Pitt-Angelina Jolie film of the same name and the first season of the series saw Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as two spies, who, despite being strangers, were paired up to go undercover as a married couple. Working through a variety of globe-trotting missions, the pair grew close, with their burgeoning relationship the core of the show.
Created by Donald himself, alongside showrunner Francesca Sloane, the show became one of the best Prime Video shows, earning a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score. The action romcom was a hit with audiences too, debuting as the No. 1 series on Prime Video back when it dropped in February 2024, and going on to become one of the Top 5 series debuts of all time.
Without giving out too many spoilers, audience already knows how season 1 ended on a bullet-riddled and blood-soaked cliffhanger, and although season 2 was due to take somewhat of an anthology approach, fans were desperate to see that storyline resolved, with one Redditor saying “that cliffhanger finale was a gutpunch.”
So then, it comes as somewhat of a surprise to hear that the show’s follow-up season is “now on indefinite hold,” with an entertainment outlet reporting that the “popular series has been pushed with its future uncertain.”
Earlier in the year, it seemed full-steam ahead for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2, with Mark Eydelshteyn (Anora) and Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher cast as the new eponymous couple. There were also plenty of casting rumours, with the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Levon Hawke and Gael Garcia Bernal all pegged for roles in the show’s second outing.
Now, with this casting in place and the fact that Amazon MGM Studios have already accepted a tidy $22.4M tax credit to film the second season in LA, which, as per the terms of the deal, needs to happen very soon, it certainly doesn’t sound like the show has been axed.
However, it was recently confirmed that Sloane has jumped ship to HBO and is currently set to write on the upcoming third season of Big Little Lies. Add to that the fact that Thatcher will soon be needed on set for Yellowjackets season 4, and it certainly seems like Mr. & Mrs. Smith could be left without some key players. There’s also been rumours that executives are holding off to try and get Donald Glover to return in some capacity, but that’s to be taken with a hefty pinch of salt at this point.