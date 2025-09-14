Mr & Mrs Smith season 2 is reportedly on 'indefinite hold'; here's why!

So then, it comes as somewhat of a surprise to hear that the show’s follow-up season is “now on indefinite hold,” with an entertainment outlet reporting that the “popular series has been pushed with its future uncertain.”

Earlier in the year, it seemed full-steam ahead for Mr. & Mrs. Smith season 2, with Mark Eydelshteyn (Anora) and Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher cast as the new eponymous couple. There were also plenty of casting rumours, with the likes of Lily-Rose Depp, Levon Hawke and Gael Garcia Bernal all pegged for roles in the show’s second outing.

Now, with this casting in place and the fact that Amazon MGM Studios have already accepted a tidy $22.4M tax credit to film the second season in LA, which, as per the terms of the deal, needs to happen very soon, it certainly doesn’t sound like the show has been axed.

However, it was recently confirmed that Sloane has jumped ship to HBO and is currently set to write on the upcoming third season of Big Little Lies. Add to that the fact that Thatcher will soon be needed on set for Yellowjackets season 4, and it certainly seems like Mr. & Mrs. Smith could be left without some key players. There’s also been rumours that executives are holding off to try and get Donald Glover to return in some capacity, but that’s to be taken with a hefty pinch of salt at this point.