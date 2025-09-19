OTT releases to watch: September 19–25

As September rolls in with a fresh wave of storytelling, this month’s OTT releases promise something for everyone — from globe-trotting docuseries and chilling horror flicks to gritty spy thrillers and real-life drama. Whether you're in the mood for Eugene Levy’s reluctant adventures or the eerie world of Weapons, these seven titles dropping across Apple TV+, Netflix, JioHotstar and BookMyShow Stream are sure to keep your watchlist packed.