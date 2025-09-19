OTT releases to watch: September 19–25

As September rolls in with a fresh wave of storytelling, this month’s OTT releases promise something for everyone — from globe-trotting docuseries and chilling horror flicks to gritty spy thrillers and real-life drama. Whether you're in the mood for Eugene Levy’s reluctant adventures or the eerie world of Weapons, these seven titles dropping across Apple TV+, Netflix, JioHotstar and BookMyShow Stream are sure to keep your watchlist packed.
Docuseries: The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy
In the upcoming third season, Eugene Levy steps out of his comfort zone to explore his ultimate travel bucket list. From dancing at Irish festivals to navigating bustling streets in India, each episode brings laughter, culture and unexpected lessons as he reluctantly embraces adventure across eight diverse countries. September 19. On Apple TV+
Thriller: Slow Horses (Season 5)
A team of washed-up British intelligence agents — banished to a dead-end department called Slough House — find themselves at the centre of a dangerous plot. When one member’s new girlfriend raises suspicion, the misfits must work together to stop a growing threat across London, using unorthodox methods. September 24. On Apple TV+
Drama: Swiped
The movie follows the inspiring journey of Whitney Wolfe Herd, who leaves Tinder after facing sexism and launches Bumble — an app where women make the first move. Battling tech industry bias and legal battles, she rises against the odds to become a self-made billionaire, redefining modern dating and female empowerment in tech. September 19. On JioHotstar.
Drama: House of Guinness
Set in 1868 across Dublin and New York, the story begins after the passing of Sir Benjamin Guinness. His will names sons Arthur and Edward as joint heads of the family brewery, while siblings Anne and Ben face a mix of jealousy, ambition and long-buried secrets that threaten to divide the family. September 25. On Netflix.
Horror: 28 Years Later
Set nearly three decades after the Rage Virus outbreak, a family living on a quarantined island off the coast of Britain travels to the mainland for a traditional father-son hunting ritual. Their journey reveals terrifying mutations among the infected and survivors, forcing them to question what it truly means to be human. September 20. On Netflix.
Horror: Weapons
When 17 third-grade students vanish simultaneously at 2.17 am, only one is left behind. Teacher Justine and grieving father Archer race against time to uncover the truth. As panic spreads through Maybrook, they discover dark supernatural forces, witchcraft and betrayal hiding beneath small-town normalcy. September 19. On BookMyShow Stream.
Action: Tulsa King (Season 3)
A New York mafia boss, Dwight ‘The General’ Manfredi, is released from prison after 25 years — only to be exiled by his crime family to Tulsa, Oklahoma. Forced to start over, he builds a new crew full of unlikely allies, balancing old loyalties and new threats in an unfamiliar land. September 22. On JioHotstar.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so