From spooky tales to romantic dramas, here's what's streaming this week (September 26 to October 2)

This wild film from the house of A24 follows the story of Elliot (Paul Rudd) and Ridley (Jenna Ortega) as they encounter an accident which results in the death of a unicorn. Unawareof the looming threat from its parents and in a split moment decision, Eilliot and Ridley choose to drive to their destination, Eilliot’s boss and billionaire Odell Leopold’s (Richard E Grant) isolated estate, with its body. Upon discovering the magical nature of the creature, a horrific range of events unfolds, changing the father-daughter duo’s life forever. September 28. On JioHotstar.
In a world where a ‘soulmate test’ is accepted as a trusted way to find love, college best friends Simon (Brett Goldstein) and Laura (Imogen Poots) are at a crossroads, after sharing a platonic relationship for many years, when they realise that they cannot deny the feelings that they share for one another. Given that Laura took that test years ago, leading her to find Lucas (Steven Cree) and build a marriage and family with him, what happens next? September 26. On AppleTV+.
Divided into two chapters: A Cabin in the Woods and Lost in the Jungle, this nature documentary series gets a spooky twist, presenting tales of survival in the wild from the perspective of the animals that are the subject of these stories. A Cabin in the Woods, releasing first, will follow a pregnant mouse, a raccoon and a froglet taking refuge in a cabin in the North American woods as their trusted shelter. But their fight for survival is only beginning. Lost in the Jungle will shift the focus to the rain forests of South America. September 30. On Netflix.
Inspired by real-life events, 13th will follow Ritesh (Paresh Pahuja), who’s tired of seeing start-ups begin and fail as a venture capitalist. Leaving his corporate job behind, Ritesh discovers that his mentor, MT Sir (Gagan Dev Riar), is attempting to start an ed-tech company that aspires to make a real change in society. With hopeful tones and meaningful lessons, this will be an inspiring watch. October 1. On Sony Liv.
India takes on co-host Sri Lanka in the opening match of the biggest stage in cricket, the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. With an in-form Smriti Mandanna showing off her prowess in the recently concluded bilateral series against Australia and all-rounder Deepti Sharma stepping up during crucial moments, the dominant side will look to begin its World Cup campaign with a brilliant display. September 30. On JioHotstar.
Inspired by a popular pre-COVID-19 article, Jessica Chastain stars and executive produces this thriller series. As the titular character, Jessica portrays the life of an undercover investigator who balances a suburban life while unearthing disturbing online conspiracies and foiling plans of online hate groups who may be planning acts of extreme violence. September 26. On AppleTV+.
Sub-Inspector Hemant Kumar (Bhuvan Arora), a dedicated cop and member of a marginalised community, is investigating three heinous crimes that have shaken up the inhabitants of Chhand, a fictional town. As mysteries are uncovered, Hemant realises that corruption and other crimes are deep-seated in the community. He must take his next actions carefully while dealing with his demons. September 26. On Zee5 .
