Priyanshu Painyuli, Parambrata Chatterjee, Sumeet Vyas come together for Raj Chakraborty's debut Hindi series

Jio Hotstar’s next big project, an yet-untitled romantic-thriller directed by popular Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty, brings actors like Priyanshu Painyuli, Sumeet Vyas, Aditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chatterjee, all together. Wih this project, Raj will set his foot into the world of Hindi web show, after gifiting multiple family dramas nd romantic films like Shontaan, Parineeta, Babli and others. Raj also has a Bengali crime thrillers in his kitty, Abar Proloy, starring Sswata Chatterje and others. And not just films and television, Raj has also directed and produced a number of telvision serials and shows.

A unique blend of actors create a hype around Raj Chakraborty's Hindi debut series

The yet-untitled series, boasting this compelling ensemble makes it even more interesting.

Priyanshu, who has steadily built a reputation with diverse performances, will be seen in an interesting and layered role in the series. Aditi Pohankar brings her unique energy to the mix, while Parambrata Chatterjee, who has previously made a mark in Hindi cinema with films like Kahaani and Bulbbul, adds further depth to the ensemble.

Sources reveal that the shooting has been completed across the stunning backdrops of Kolkata and Darjeeling, giving the thriller both authenticity and cinematic richness.

A source close to the project shared, “This romantic thriller is shaping up to be a unique blend of emotions, suspense, and gripping drama. Priyanshu Painyuli and Sumeet Vyas working together for the first time will be an exciting highlight, while Aditi Pohankar and Parambrata Chatterjee bring incredible strength to the narrative. With Raj Chakraborty’s Hindi directorial debut, the show promises freshness and intensity in equal measure.”

Notably, Raj Chakraborty and Parambrata Chattopadhyay have collaborated earlier in films like Proloy and Habji Gabji, as actor-director, and Srijit Mukherji's Hemlock Society as co-actors.

Blending romance, thrill, and intrigue with a talented cast, the upcoming Jio Hotstar series is already being tipped as one of the most awaited projects of the year.