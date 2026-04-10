Eight new OTT releases to stream across platforms this week

This week’s OTT lineup brings together a wide mix of stories, from high-stakes thrillers and survival dramas to emotional, character-driven narratives and light-hearted comedy. With themes of identity, resilience, relationships and self-discovery running through the releases, there is something for every kind of viewer across platforms. Whether you are in the mood for tension, reflection or easy entertainment, the week offers a well-rounded watchlist.
Thriller: Outcome
A once-celebrated Hollywood actor, Reef Hawk (Keanu Reeves) — now sober and trying to rebuild his life, is thrown into turmoil when a mysterious video leads to blackmail. As his career hangs in the balance, he digs into his past, revisiting strained relationships while trying to uncover who is behind the threat while reclaiming control of his life. April 10. On Apple TV.
Drama: Margo’s Got Money Troubles
Margo Millet (Elle Fanning) is a young single mother who is struggling to make ends meet. She turns to unconventional ways to earn money online. As her life becomes increasingly chaotic, she leans on her estranged father (Nick Offerman), a former wrestler — navigating fame, family and financial survival. April 15. On Apple TV
Survival: Tu Yaa Main
Maruti (Adarsh Gourav), a small-time rapper and Avani (Shanaya Kapoor), a popular influencer, team up for a content shoot despite their differences. During a getaway, they get trapped in an empty swimming pool with a deadly crocodile. With no escape in sight, they must work together to survive while dealing with rising tension and fear. Language: Hindi. April 10. On Netflix.
Comedy: Toaster
A stingy man gives a cheap toaster as a wedding gift, sparking small fights and misunderstandings among those involved. What starts as a minor issue slowly escalates, drawing more people into the conflict. As egos clash and tensions rise, the situation begins to affect his daily life and puts a strain on his relationship with his wife. Language: Hindi. April 15. On Netflix.
Teen Drama: Euphoria (Season 3)
Rue Bennett (Zendaya) returns as she continues to struggle with addiction, identity and recovery while trying to rebuild her life. As relationships shift and past choices catch up, her friends, including Jules Vaughn (Hunter Schafer), face their own emotional battles, leading to new conflicts and consequences. April 15. On JioHotstar.
Thriller: Thrash
When a powerful hurricane floods a coastal town, deadly sharks enter streets and homes. As rescue becomes impossible, a group of residents struggles to survive rising waters and constant attacks. They fight to stay alive as the situation turns more dangerous with every passing moment. April 10. On Netflix.
Drama: My Father’s Shadow
A young man returns home after years away following his father’s death. As he reconnects with his family, he is forced to confront buried memories and unresolved emotions. Through quiet moments and difficult conversations, he begins to understand his father’s life and the impact it has had on his own identity. April 10. On MUBI.
Travel documentary: Ed Stafford's Rite of Passage
Adventurer Ed Stafford immerses himself in extreme coming-of-age rituals across cultures. From physical endurance tests to spiritual traditions, the series explores what it truly means to transition into adulthood, offering a raw and eye-opening look at identity, resilience and belonging in different parts of the world. April 10. On Discovery+
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