Parambrata Chatterjee is back with a new mytho-horror directorial, Roktofolok

Koneenica Banerjee essays the role of Mayarani, a quiet mother who knows that her son is chosen for something evil. Her idea of protecting her son does not come from motherly love but rather fear. She mentions, “Mayarani lives in constant fear of a truth no mother should ever have to face. Her strength comes not from denial, but from confronting the darkness she sees in her own child”.

Roktofolok releases on hoichoi on May 1