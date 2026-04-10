Parambrata Chatterjee is back with a new mytho-horror directorial, Roktofolok

Actor-director Parambrata Chattopadhyay can now be called one of the leading voices in bringing mythological-horror on screen. After the tremendous success of Parnashavarir Shaap, Bhog and Nikosh Chaya, Chattopadhyay brings another series to your fingertips. Another literary adaptation from Avik Sarkar after Bhog, Roktofolok (based on Sarkar’s book by the same name) merges timelines as repercussions of a century-old curse come in the forefront of today’s timeline. The series which will start streaming from May 1 will be directed by Parambrata. The script, dialogue and screenplay is written by Shantanu Mitra Neogi. The stellar cast includes Saswata Chatterjee, Arjun Chakrabarty, Koneenica Banerjee and Mohana Maiti in the lead roles.
Talking about the series Parambrata mentions, “Roktofolok explores a darker, more unsettling space of mythological horror—one that goes beyond fear to reflect an unending cycle of evil. What makes it especially relevant is how this age-old narrative intersects with a very contemporary issue—rooted in the realities of social media, where young girls are often lured into trafficking. Through this blend of myth and modern-day horrors, the series delves into belief, trauma, and forces beyond human control.”
The narrative follows Titli, played by Mohana and her sisters who fall in the trap of a human trafficker, given their digital exposure. Mohana mentions, “Titli’s journey is a haunting reflection of trust misplaced in a digital world. What begins as love slowly unravels into a nightmare, she never saw coming.”
However, her world goes upside down when she finds out the truth behind the person in whom she placed a lot of trust. Bajraketu / Tenia / Sam essayed by Arjun Chakrabarty seems to be the man-next-door in whom most girls would place their trust. His simplicity and charm, on face value, are his weapons to lure young girls. However, in reality, he is anything but simple as his identity is linked to the reincarnation of something pure evil. Arjun states, “As the story unfolds, you realise that his darkness is not incidental; it is deeply rooted in something far older and far more sinister. Portraying that duality — the man and the force he represents — was both challenging and creatively fulfilling. Roktofolok explores the idea that evil doesn’t always arrive with warning signs. Sometimes, it feels familiar. And that is what makes it truly terrifying."
To save Titli from the clutches of the evil enters the quiet, knowledgeable and reclusive tantric scholar Agambagish played by Saswata Chatterjee. He discovers that the actions happening today are linked with a century old relic and ritual which need to be confronted before things go out of hand. In Saswata’s words, “Agambagish doesn’t chase the unknown — the unknown finds him. He lives with the burden of seeing what others cannot, and that makes him both powerful and isolated. What fascinated me was his relationship with the unseen. His understanding of the occult is not academic; it is deeply personal and often isolating. He carries the burden of knowledge and that comes at a cost.”
Koneenica Banerjee essays the role of Mayarani, a quiet mother who knows that her son is chosen for something evil. Her idea of protecting her son does not come from motherly love but rather fear. She mentions, “Mayarani lives in constant fear of a truth no mother should ever have to face. Her strength comes not from denial, but from confronting the darkness she sees in her own child”.
Roktofolok releases on hoichoi on May 1