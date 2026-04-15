Amrita Chattopadhyay on playing Raka in Katakuti 2

A

I play an entertainment journalist. Though she is not involved in the case directly, she goes out of the way to find out details of the case, as she feels that the person, who is thought to be guilty, is innocent. Though her boss feels that her work is hampered because of this, and is also angry. But why is she suddenly taking the news of the crime beat and making a scene? That is the twist one needs to watch the series for.

Firstly, I couldn’t miss the chance of working with Raja Chanda. I was supposed to do my career’s second film with him.We had an initial meeting, and also got an advance. But the film didn't happen finally.

Also, this is my fourth project for KLiKK. All the three previous projects did well, and we already have a comfort zone with the team. So I had to take this up. Notably, I would also like to mention that the profession of my character felt closer to home. I have seen my father and seeing you guys everyday, and thought I could pull this off with ease.