Adarsh Gourav confirms joining Ridley Scott’s Alien: Earth Season 2; shoot to commence next month

Created by Noah Hawley, with Ridley serving as executive producer, the film has quickly established itself as a major global sci-fi title rating amongst the top shows of 2025. The addition of Peter, further elevates the scale and anticipation surrounding the upcoming season.

Season 2 will see Adarsh share screen space with a formidable ensemble cast including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage.

Speaking about returning to the series, Adarsh said, “Being a part of Alien: Earth has been an incredibly special experience for me. The response to Season 1, especially to my character, has been truly overwhelming and deeply encouraging. 'Slightly' is such a unique and emotionally complex character, and getting the opportunity to explore his journey further in Season 2 is something I’m really looking forward to. Working with a team led by visionaries like Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is inspiring in every sense, and being surrounded by such talented co-actors pushes you to constantly grow. I’m excited to get back on set and dive into this world again.”

With filming set to commence shortly, the upcoming season marks another significant milestone for Adarsh as he continues to expand his presence on the global stage.