Seven new OTT releases bringing mystery, action, horror and thrill to your watchlist

From haunted islands and viral horror zones to high-stakes counterterrorism and survival in the wild, this week’s OTT lineup is packed with variety. These seven upcoming titles explore dark legends, personal revenge, political chaos and deadly pursuits. Whether you’re in the mood for slow-burn mystery or fast-paced action, there is something new arriving almost every day to keep your watchlist busy.
Mystery: Widow’s Bay
A struggling mayor tries to revive a remote New England island by attracting tourists, despite locals warning of a long-standing curse. As visitors begin to arrive, strange and dangerous events unfold, revealing that the town’s dark past is real and still active, forcing residents to confront the truth behind the legend. April 29. On Apple TV
Thriller: Apex
A woman dealing with loss retreats into the Australian wilderness seeking solitude. Her escape turns perilous when a dangerous hunter begins tracking her, turning her journey into a tense battle for survival as she relies on her instincts and resilience to evade him. April 24. On Netflix.
Action: Man on Fire
An ex-mercenary takes on a job as a bodyguard for a young girl, forming a quiet but deep bond with her. When she is kidnapped, he is pulled back into a violent past he tried to leave behind. Driven by grief and fury, he begins a relentless search, tearing through a dangerous underworld to find her. April 30. On Netflix.
Thriller: 24
Counterterrorism officer Jai Singh Rathod races against time to stop a deadly plot targeting national security. As the clock ticks, he navigates political conspiracies, personal stakes and high-risk missions. With multiple threats unfolding simultaneously, Jai must outmanoeuvre enemies and make impossible choices to prevent a catastrophic attack. Language: Hindi. April 24. On JioHotstar.
Horror: 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
Following the events of 28 Years Later, the rage virus continues to devastate a fractured world where small colonies struggle to survive. A group leaves their secure settlement in search of resources and answers, venturing into dangerous territory. Their journey leads them to an isolated community that reveres the virus, forcing them into a tense fight to escape and protect their own. April 26. On Netflix.
Action: Lawrence of Punjab
A young man moves from college politics into organised crime, slowly building power and influence. As his name spreads, rivals emerge and the police begin tracking his every move. The story follows his rise, showing how he forms strong connections, expands his reach and transforms into one of the most feared and wanted figures. Language: Hindi. April 27. On Zee5.
Horror: Do Not Enter
Directed by Marc Klasfeld, the movie follows a group of thrill-seeking urban explorers who enter an abandoned hotel to livestream their latest stunt and gain attention online. Rumoured to hide a massive fortune, the place quickly turns dangerous as they face rival treasure hunters. Soon, they realise they are not alone, as a sinister supernatural presence begins hunting them, turning their adventure into a fight for survival. April 24. On BookMyShow Stream.
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