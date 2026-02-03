Is Francesca the queer sibling in Bridgerton? Decoding the major shift in her canon

But here comes the twist. In the series, John's cousin is a woman, named Michaela, a hint enough to say how the story might flow. Her brief but noticeable interaction with Francesca hints that she will play a significant role later on.

Francesca and John’s relationship is one of he quitest in the season, no spectacle or drama, just plain companionship, shared interests, and a strong emotional bond, where even not reaching the "pinnacle", which in Regency language refers to orgasm, even after a year of the marriage, makes their bond stronger. In the Bridgerton books, Francesca’s story is deeply tied to infertility. Motherhood comes later, after loss and patience. But both in the book and the show, Francesca’s affection for John feels sincere, making it easy to assume this marriage is her endgame.

But why did Bridgerton change Michael to Michaela?

In an interview, showrunner Jess Brownell explained the decision in an interview saying that Francesca’s book, When He Was Wicked, already explored feeling “different”, which made it natural ground for a queer storyline. Jess said that he felt like there was a fertile ground thematically in the book which gave a nod toward telling a probable "queer story”. She added that it was important Francesca and Michaela could still be given a happy ending. “The kind of love she has for John is very real,” Jess said, explaining that Francesca’s story is not about replacing one with another but having two great loves.