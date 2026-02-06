Seven new OTT releases arrive across these streaming platforms

February’s slate of OTT releases brings together powerful documentaries, gripping thrillers and emotional dramas from around the world. From King Charles III’s long-standing environmental vision and Judit Polgar’s trailblazing chess journey to eerie fantasy tales and intense crime investigations, these OTT releases explore ambition, identity tradition and truth.
Fantasy: Rajasaab
RajaSaab (Prabhas) is a kind and simple man who lives with his grandmother, whose Alzheimer’s keeps her tied to memories of her missing husband. He sets out to uncover the truth behind his grandfather’s mysterious disappearance. His search leads him to an eerie ancestral mansion filled with supernatural secrets. As fear, humour and fantasy collide, he must face dark forces from the past while protecting his family and rediscovering long-buried memories. Language: Telugu. February 6. On JioHotstar.
Documentary: Finding Harmony: A King’s Vision
This documentary follows King Charles III as he reflects on decades of environmental advocacy. Through archive footage, global projects and personal insights, the film explores his belief that humans must live in balance with nature to tackle climate change and protect future generations around the world today. February 6. On Prime Video.
Comedy: The ’Burbs
A couple moves into a quiet suburban neighbourhood expecting a peaceful life. When their neighbours begin to behave oddly, suspicion grows. As they dig deeper, strange events and hidden secrets slowly surface, turning their simple daily lives into a tense and unsettling experience. February 9. On JioHotstar.
Drama: Shabad — Reet Aur Riwaaz
The series follows a teenage boy who struggles with a stammer and dreams of playing football, while his father expects him to continue the family’s sacred singing tradition. Caught between personal desire and deep-rooted customs, he searches for confidence, identity and his own voice within a strict cultural setting. Language: Hindi. February 6. On Zee5.
Documentary: Queen of Chess
The film traces the journey of chess prodigy Judit Polgar as she breaks barriers in a male-dominated game to emerge among the world’s elite. Through archive material and interviews, the film looks at her unique upbringing, landmark wins and the lasting shift she sparked in perceptions of gender, ability and ambition in competitive chess. February 6. On Netflix.
Thriller: Cross (Season 2)
The second season follows detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross as he takes on a dangerous new case involving a ruthless killer targeting powerful figures. As the investigation deepens, Cross faces moral dilemmas, psychological battles and rising personal stakes, pushing him to his limits while racing against time to stop further violence. February 11. On Prime Video.
Thriller: Kohrra (Season 2)
A woman is found murdered in a fog-filled Punjabi town, setting off a tense investigation. As the police question family members and locals, hidden relationships and long-kept secrets emerge, slowly revealing a web of lies that complicates the search for the truth and makes every suspect seem equally guilty. Language: Hindi. February 11. On Netflix.
Email: alwin@newindianexpress.com
X: @al_ben_so