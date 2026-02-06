Seven new OTT releases arrive across these streaming platforms

Fantasy: Rajasaab

RajaSaab (Prabhas) is a kind and simple man who lives with his grandmother, whose Alzheimer’s keeps her tied to memories of her missing husband. He sets out to uncover the truth behind his grandfather’s mysterious disappearance. His search leads him to an eerie ancestral mansion filled with supernatural secrets. As fear, humour and fantasy collide, he must face dark forces from the past while protecting his family and rediscovering long-buried memories. Language: Telugu. February 6. On JioHotstar.