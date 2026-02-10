86 years of chaos and why Tom and Jerry still rule animation

The iconic Tom and Jerry, 86 years on, are still running. Still chasing. Still breaking furniture, bending the laws of physics, and turning everyday spaces into theatres of chaos. Few characters in global pop culture can claim that kind of longevity, and even fewer can do it without losing their identity along the way. No constant reinvention. No character reboots. No trend-hopping. Just a cat, a mouse, and a chase that refuses to age.

How Tom and Jerry still stands relevant

When Tom and Jerry first appeared in 1940 in Puss Gets the Boot, the world looked very different. Cinema was king. Animation was still defining its grammar. Yet what William Hanna and Joseph Barbera created was not tied to a decade. It was built on instinct, rhythm, and emotion. Conflict without cruelty. Comedy without language barriers. Movement instead of monologue. That foundation is why the franchise didn’t grow old with its audience. It simply kept meeting new ones.